AYYA AG, a beverage company with focus on the better-for-you and energy drink categories, and Broekman Logistics, a global logistics service provider with air, ocean, road, and rail, warehousing and distribution capabilities, today announced that they entered into partnership so they can take advantage of Broekman Logistics' extensive India presence with 18 offices across the country and over fifteen years' experience in the rapidly growing market.

India, the world's second-most populous country with a population of 1.4 billion, has long been recognized as a significant growth opportunity for businesses worldwide. With a burgeoning middle class and increasing purchasing power, the Indian consumer market presents huge potential.

"I am very happy to have in Broekman a strong partner in India who will exclusively handle all our logistics so we can focus on bringing tasty alternatives of beverages to the Indian consumer," says Daniel Geuther, CEO of AYYA AG.

"The partnership is an opportunity for us to expand our footprint in fine distribution and to grow our domestics services portfolio in India," says Rik Pek, CEO of Broekman Logistics.

"We see a lot of change in India's logistic landscape and a strong momentum in the Indian economy. We are well equipped to enable companies to enter this fast-growing market, with the aim of growing together," says Sandeep Tyagi, VP Marketing, Sales and Global Networks.

About AYYA AG:

Headquartered in Hamburg, AYYA AG is a private, owner-managed beverage company that specializes in the export and import to and from India and Europe. The product focus is on the fast-growing energy drink and better-for-you (BFY) categories. As an exclusive rights holder of a portfolio of brands, AYYA markets, manufactures, and sells beverages in India and Europe.

About Broekman Logistics:

Headquartered in Rotterdam, with own offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, India and China, and with a worldwide network of partners and agents, Broekman Logistics is a global provider of logistics service solutions. Broekman promises "Global reach with a personal touch" and strives to live up to that promise through its global presence and close collaboration between the international offices and their worldwide network of partners. The privately owned company specializes in ocean, road, rail, air and multimodal transport. As a full-service logistics organization, Broekman offers Value Added Logistics (VAL) and Value-Added Services (VAS), such as warehousing and door-to-door distribution.

