Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870246 | ISIN: DK0010256197 | Ticker-Symbol: CQ5
Frankfurt
20.09.23
08:06 Uhr
40,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,25 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRODRENE HARTMANN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRODRENE HARTMANN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2023 | 08:58
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brødrene Hartmann A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN             Name

DK0010256197BRDR.HARTMANN



The company is given observation status because the company has published a
Notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in which delisting of the
company's shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen will be proposed. 

According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares,
the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 19 September 2023.



_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.