Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brødrene Hartmann A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0010256197BRDR.HARTMANN The company is given observation status because the company has published a Notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in which delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen will be proposed. According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 19 September 2023. _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.