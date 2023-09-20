Eindhoven University of Technology students have developed a 1,200 kg solar-powered car with a 630 km range. They said that the car is road-legal and entirely independent of charging stations.Students from Eindhoven University of Technology have developed the first off-road car exclusively powered by solar energy. The research group said the vehicle is road-legal and independent of charging stations. The "Stella Terra" car has a top speed of 145 km per hour, weighs 1,200 kg, and has a maximum range of 630 km. It collects energy from rooftop PV panels. "Stella Terra must withstand the harsh conditions ...

