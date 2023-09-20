Netcracker Integrates Its GenAI Telco Solution With Google Cloud's Vertex AI to Increase Generative AI Value Across All Business Domains

Netcracker Technology announced today that it is working with Google Cloud to advance the use of generative AI technology (GenAI) in the telecom industry. By combining Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution with Google Cloud's Vertex AI, CSPs can harness their valuable telecom data and knowledge in a secure and controlled way to bring exceptional benefits to their customers, partners and their own businesses.

Generative AI has the potential to transform many areas of the telecom business by delivering high-quality customer care with exceptional efficiency, dramatically improving telco business productivity and achieving higher levels of automation across all areas of the business. However, to meet this potential, GenAI models need secure access to highly sensitive and constantly changing telecom data.

Leveraging its expertise and leadership in the telecom BSS/OSS domain with Google Cloud's Vertex AI and its expertise in cloud, enterprise AI and generative AI technology, Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution brings high-value use cases that leverage real-time telecom data in a secure manner. By enriching GenAI models, accessed through Vertex AI, with precise telco data and instructions, and fine tuning these models, CSPs benefit from exceptional quality responses and resolutions of their GenAI use cases.

"We're pleased that Netcracker has identified Google Cloud Vertex AI as an underlying technology powering its new generative AI solutions and services," said Vivek Gupta, Head of Telecom AI Solutions and Partnerships, Google Cloud. "We look forward to seeing the impact this will have on our Telecom clients looking to build and deploy time-saving, innovative programs across their businesses."

"Netcracker is excited to work closely with Google Cloud to bring the transformative value of GenAI to our telecom customers," said Bob Titus, CTO at Netcracker. "With our telco IT leadership and history of innovation, we are ideally positioned to help CSPs leverage this technology to make radical improvements and innovations and achieve real results that will dramatically impact their businesses."

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

