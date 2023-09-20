Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTC Pink: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jake McGregor to the position of Director of Product Innovation.

Mr. McGregor is a technology executive with a background in artificial intelligence software development and business operational management spanning the past 7+ years. He was featured as a Top 30 under 30 leader by BC Business in 2022.

Mr. McGregor currently serves as co-founder and executive leader of Avenue Intelligence, focused on building solutions to map the human dimensions of urban spaces. Prior to co-founding Avenue, Jake served as COO and most recently President of Minerva Intelligence, renamed Aisix Solutions Inc. (TSXV: AISIX) Having been with Minerva since its inception, he contributed to the development of their two main product suites: TERRA (AI platform for mineral exploration) and GAIA (AI suite for natural hazards) as well as the growth and corporate development of the company. Minerva completed the sale of the geology division including the DRIVER software platform to Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) ("Bentley") for Seequent, The Bentley Subsurface Company in December 2022.

Mr. McGregor's experience spans industries and technologies including AI/ML for natural resources, mining exploration, and urban intelligence. He is a geospatial technology expert, which includes GIS analysis, web mapping and Augmented Reality (AR) visualization. He is an MBA candidate at the University of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor's degree in Geography and a Certificate in Business from the University of Guelph.

Genesis AI is also pleased to announce it has engaged Torque Capital Partners, of Vancouver B.C. to work on their Ai marketing campaign. Torque Capital Partners will provide investor relations, marketing, and consulting services with a focus on the U.S. investor community. This program will be for a period of 3 months, from October 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024.

Genesis AI will make an upfront payment to Torque Capital Partners of $40,000 CAD.

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181182