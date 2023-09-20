Silfab Solar says that it has invested $150 million in a new manufacturing operation in South Carolina. It has also released new residential and commercial solar panels.From pv magazine USA Silfab Solar, a Toronto-based solar cell and module manufacturer, is investing $150 million in a cell manufacturing site in the United States. The facility in York County, South Carolina, is expected to host more than 850 jobs. The factory will have 1 GW of cell production and 1.2 GW of additional module production capacity. Operations are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2024, adding critical cell ...

