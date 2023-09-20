The Bell Tower on 34th, a premier event venue in North Houston, is now reaching out to businesses and private clients in nearby Conroe, who are looking for a large event space, introducing a number of event packages.

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Having established their reputation in the Houston community, the events team at The Bell Tower on 34th is now looking forward to working with clients from the fast-growing city of Conroe. The Bell Tower on 34th has several large-scale ballrooms and banquet halls they believe are ideal for corporate events like fundraisers, galas, networking events, conferences, and trade shows, and they have created new event packages to help Conroe businesses make the most of these spaces.

Event Packages Announced by The Bell Tower on 34th for Conroe, TX Businesses

The events team at The Bell Tower has developed a new list of event inclusions that they believe will meet the needs of Conroe businesses. Firstly, understanding that Conroe businesses may be better connected with local vendors and event planners than those based in Houston, they are now offering interested businesses a full in-house event planning service.

The venue has also created new AV and lighting schemes, furniture packages, and décor and design styles that they believe will suit Conroe businesses-taking the city's relaxed feel, Texan cowboy charm, and green open spaces as inspiration. New food menus that feature the city's iconic fresh bass and make use of artisan goods from its popular Isaac Conroe Farmers Market are also available. As an upscale event venue, valet parking and on-site security come as standard.

As a recent article on Houston.org affirmed, Conroe has fast become one of Texas' principal hubs for manufacturing and distribution companies, with several big names like Pepsi now calling either the Deison Technology Park or Conroe Park North business park home. The Bell Tower on 34th believes that while the city of Conroe promises beautiful business parks, quick and simple relocation services, and high-quality job candidates, it doesn't compare to Houston when it comes to event venues.

According to the company, it has evaluated the city's events venues and found that most cannot offer companies a genuinely large-scale space, and those that can either exclusively focus on weddings and lack versatility or, alternatively, have a clinical convention center feel.

As the events team at The Bell Tower on 34th explained, they believe their historic grounds and elegant large ballrooms distinguish their venue, elevating their spaces above being simple banquet halls or standard corporate event rooms. CEO Roger Igo said, "Our location has a great atmosphere, and your guests will appreciate its open-air feel-not a restaurant, hotel, or building lobby."

At just 45 minutes by car from Conroe, The Bell Tower on 34th believes they are a suitable event venue for any local business or client.

Mr. Igo added: "Whether it's energy, non-profit, tech, or any other market, our staff of in-house technical director, event producers, and culinary team will certainly help ensure a successful event so you look great every single time. Many organizations enjoy our facility, excellent food, and service year after year."

