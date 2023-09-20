Western Selection Plc - Change of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

20 September 2023

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Change of Auditors

The Company announces that, following a competitive tender process and a recommendation from its Audit Committee, the Board resolved to appoint Gerald Edelman LLP ("Gerald Edelman") as its statutory auditors, commencing with the financial year ended 30 June 2023, subject to ratification by shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

In view of the change of auditors, the Company's final results for the year ended 30 June 2023 are now expected to be released in late October 2023.

BDO LLP ("BDO"), the Company's previous auditors, have formally resigned and in doing so have confirmed that there are no circumstances connected with their resignation which they consider should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company's Board has also confirmed that there are no disagreements or other matters of a similar nature between the Company and BDO.

David Marshall, the Company's Chairman, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our appreciation to BDO and to thank them for the services and support they have provided to the Company as its auditors. We look forward to working with Gerald Edelman and the completion of their audit work over the coming weeks".

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

