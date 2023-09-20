Also, popular data connectors now 10 times faster and beat competition

Big Data London Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced that its community has built more than 1,500 connectors for their own needs in just three months using its no-code connector builder. In addition, recent testing shows performance of popular data connectors for PostgreSQL and MySQL has increased by a factor of 10 over the past six months.

In June, Airbyte released its no-code connector builder to help its user community address all their custom connector needs by building integrations in a manner of minutes. Further, any data connector created with the no-code connector builder can automatically take advantage of future performance improvements made in the connector builder. In a close collaboration between Airbyte and its user community, existing connectors are being migrated to the no-code/low-code format to make them easier to maintain and improve. Since August, 40 connectors have been migrated. Airbyte is planning a Hacktoberfest hackathon to migrate more than 100 more.

In addition to hackathons, Airbyte created an ongoing "Community Program" to incentivize and recognize their community members' contributions, including new connectors, migration to the new format, or tutorials and articles.

Over the last six months, the Airbyte engineering team has made significant progress on performance multiplying the speed by up to 10 times for popular PostgreSQL and MySQL source connectors. Internal testing has shown that the company now exceeds competition, as reported in these test results.

"Our average overall sync success rate across all connectors is now over 99%," said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. "Airbyte is now moving more than 1.5 petabytes of data every month and we've exceeded 100,000 deployments. We are now leading the industry in quantity of data connectors and performance of the most popular connectors."

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community with more than 800 contributors and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors.

