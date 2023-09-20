METT HOTELS RESORTS opened its second lifestyle resort on the pristine Marbella-Estepona shoreline on 1 August 2023.

On entering the resort, guests are welcomed with an impressive lobby centred around an eight metre olive tree, whilst the brand's signature scent of BAL Tropical by BOTANYC reminds us of the Mediterranean Riviera.

Building materials and soft furnishings are chosen from natural, local, and sustainable resources wherever possible; elegant sea blues, natural wood, traditional terracotta tiles, relaxed linen fabrics and natural hand-woven accessories. The result: a sophisticated yet casual resort.

The 249 rooms and suites are designed to be beautiful yet functional all with garden, sea or pool-facing views. Lifestyle Pool Rooms can be booked in advance which have direct access to the Azure Beach Pool, providing immediate access to the hub of the resort.

Dining is at the heart of the METT experience, the main hotel restaurant is Isola Ristorante Italiano a modern Italian restaurant serving breakfast and a la carte dinner. AMMOS restaurant will serve the freshest al fresco Greek food, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and Azure Beach it brings all the experiences alive, sitting in the middle of the Resort and serving pool and beach side international favourites. For those looking to taste some of Spain's best tapas alongside a fine selection of wines, the elegant El Bar De Lola is the place to be.

RAISE Fitness Wellness offers more than an onsite state-of-the-art gym, but rather an inclusive and inviting fitness community. Unlike other gyms, the mood is bright, simple, and elegant.

Spread across 500 sqm the Moi spa is designed to pamper and de-stress. Skilled therapists will help select the perfect treatment from traditional massage and body treatments to holistic treatments to boost physical and mental health with pool side cabanas available for tandem treatments.

Antonio Gonzalez, CEO, Sunset Hospitality Group, says: "We are thrilled to bring the METT brand to the Costa del Sol. It is an amazing location and fits perfectly with the ethos of our brand. We are continuing to spread the METT spirit following the success of METT Hotel Beach Resort Bodrum."

Located 45 minutes from Malaga Airport and 40 minutes from Gibraltar airport, 14 kilometres from Marbella's town centre, 13 kilometres from Estepona and nine kilometres from Puerto Banus.

www.mettsocialliving.com/marbella

