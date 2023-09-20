LaVie Mom Introduces Revolutionary Hydrogel Nipple Pads for Nursing Mothers

New naturally cooling hypoallergenic pads provide immediate relief while breastfeeding

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / LaVie Mom, a leading name in postnatal care products, today announced the release of its latest innovation: Hydrogel Nipple Pads. These naturally cooling hypoallergenic pads provide immediate relief from the common nipple discomforts associated with breastfeeding, allowing for more enjoyable bonding moments with baby.

LaVie Hydrogel Nipple Pads for Breastfeeding

LaVie Hydrogel Nipple Pads for Breastfeeding - Nipple Cooling Gel Pads for Breastfeeding, Hydrogel Pads for Sore Nipple Relief Breastfeeding - Aloe Vera Infused Nipple Gel Soothing Pads

Product features and benefits:

Instant Relief: Natural cooling properties immediately soothe cracked and sore nipples. Keeps nipples protected from clothing and irritation.



Natural cooling properties immediately soothe cracked and sore nipples. Keeps nipples protected from clothing and irritation. Complete and Extended Coverage: Designed for 12+ hours of continuous wear, these hypoallergenic pads are great for new moms seeking relief throughout the day and night. Easy & gentle residue-free removal when it's time for nursing or pumping. Includes 16 full-coverage, 3-inch thick pads for comprehensive nipple care.



Designed for 12+ hours of continuous wear, these hypoallergenic pads are great for new moms seeking relief throughout the day and night. Easy & gentle residue-free removal when it's time for nursing or pumping. Includes 16 full-coverage, 3-inch thick pads for comprehensive nipple care. Natural Ingredients: Infused with a nourishing 93% aloe vera + water formula, these scent-free pads offer superior, skin-friendly hydration properties for tender, sensitive nipples.



Infused with a nourishing 93% aloe vera + water formula, these scent-free pads offer superior, skin-friendly hydration properties for tender, sensitive nipples. Safe and Pure: Free from parabens, sulfates, fragrances, harsh chemicals, and laboratory tested for safety. Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. Pads require no rinsing, contain no adhesives, and leave no residue behind, ensuring a safe, worry-free, and comfortable breastfeeding experience.



Free from parabens, sulfates, fragrances, harsh chemicals, and laboratory tested for safety. Hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. Pads require no rinsing, contain no adhesives, and leave no residue behind, ensuring a safe, worry-free, and comfortable breastfeeding experience. Eco-Friendly: Made with high-quality, sustainable materials. As always, LaVie is a trusted source of environmentally friendly products designed specifically for breastfeeding mothers.

"Nursing mothers often experience challenges like cracked, sore, and bleeding nipples, which can make breastfeeding both difficult and disheartening. Our soothing Hydrogel Nipple Pads ease the process and boost confidence by helping mom stay comfortable so that she can enjoy that special time with baby, without being distracted by her discomfort," says Liz Fleming, spokesperson for LaVie Mom.

Breastfeeding is a unique journey for every mother, and LaVie Mom is committed to ensuring it's a beautiful experience. With new products like the Hydrogel Nipple Pads being added to the brand's already impressive lineup of much-loved products like the Silver Nursing Cups and award-winning lactation massagers, LaVie continues to uphold its promise of offering the safest, most innovative, and reliable solutions for postnatal care. These and other premium breastfeeding tools can be found at laviemom.com, Amazon, Target, and other major retailers throughout the US.

Contact Information

Liz Fleming

Public Relations Manager

liz.fleming@laviemom.com

SOURCE: LaVie Mom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785770/lavie-mom-introduces-revolutionary-hydrogel-nipple-pads-for-nursing-mothers