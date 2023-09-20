Orion Oyj: Change in Orion Group's Half-Year Financial Report 2024 publication date

ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - FINANCIAL CALENDAR

20 SEPTEMBER 2023 at 12.00 noon EEST



Change in Orion Group's Half-Year Financial Report 2024 publication date

Orion Corporation changes the publication date of its Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024. The new publication date is Thursday 8 August 2024 (was previously Thursday 18 July 2024). The financial calendar will otherwise remain unchanged.

The publication dates of the Financial Statement Release for 2023, and Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2024 are as follows:

Financial Statement Release for 2023

Interim Report January-March 2024

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2024

Interim Report January-September 2024 Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Thursday, 25 April 2024

Thursday, 8 August 2024

Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR



Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.