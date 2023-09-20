Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer nominates Mr. David Sides for appointment to Supervisory Board

Wolters Kluwer nominates Mr. David Sides for appointment to Supervisory Board

Alphen aan denRijn -September20, 2023- Wolters Kluwer today announced the nomination of Mr. David Sides for appointment to its Supervisory Board. The proposal to appoint Mr. Sides will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on May 8, 2024. The nomination follows the announced retirement of Mr. Bertrand Bodson from the Board after the AGM in May 2023.

Mr. Sides is President and CEO of NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions focused on ambulatory care. He previously held positions as COO of Teladoc Health, President and CEO of Streamline Health, and President and CEO of iMDSoft. Earlier in his career, he spent seventeen years at Cerner Corporation as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Consulting, leading all services and consulting work, as well as serving as Managing Director of Cerner UK and Ireland.

In addition to his Board membership at NextGen Healthcare, his Board experience includes three years as non-executive director at EMIS in the UK and four years as member of the Board at Streamline Health.

Chair of the Supervisory Board, Ann Ziegler, commented: "We are excited to nominate David Sides for appointment to the Supervisory Board of Wolters Kluwer given his exceptional knowledge of the healthcare sector, coupled with his financial and commercial acumen. His extensive experience in leading innovative companies, in addition to his board level experience, will bring valuable insights and counsel as a member of our Supervisory Board."

Mr. Sides is NACD Directorship Certified and a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He completed his MBA and MHA at the University of Missouri, Columbia, and holds a BA in Biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

# # #



About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer(EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in Health, Tax and Accounting, Financial and Corporate Compliance, Legal & Regulatory, and Corporate Performance & ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com,follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Mobile: +44 7765 391 824

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Investors/Analysts

Meg Geldens

Vice President, Investor Relations

Wolters Kluwer

t +31

Forward-looking statements and other important legal information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Certain trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment