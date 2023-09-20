A scientific review of solar forecasting with computer vision and deep-learning tech identifies areas for improvement and calls for more collaboration between project developers and grid operators.Scientists need to put more effort and resources into developing deep-learning forecasting models that consider the morphology of PV panels, a group of academics led by the University of Cambridge said in a new paper. Their work consists of a comprehensive review of advances achieved in the field of solar forecasting based on computer vision with deep learning. Computer vision is a special branch of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...