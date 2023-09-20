Marula Mining Plc - Update on Resource Drilling Exploration and Mining Program for Blesberg

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

20 September 2023

Update on Resource Drilling Exploration and Mining Program

for the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to provide an update on the approx. ZAR 25 million (approx. US$1.35M) resource drilling exploration and mine planning program for the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa ("Blesberg" or the "Project") that is underway following the appointment and mobilisation to site of experienced South African drilling contractor, PDS Africa Pty Limited ("PDS Drilling") and as announced on 11 August and 15 August 2023.

Highlights:

PDS Drilling has completed 798 metres ("m") of the initial 1,500m Phase 1 resource drilling program as at 18 September 2023

13 diamond drill holes of the planned initial 20-hole program have been completed with a further 2 diamond drill holes due to be completed shortly

The Phase 1 drilling program is part of a two phase 2,900m, 38 diamond hole drilling program

Completion of the initial Phase 1 drilling program is forecast to be achieved in mid-October 2023

Core logging, cutting and sampling of the diamond drill core will commence next week following completion of construction of the on-site core shed in September 2023

Spodumene mineralisation has been observed in the drill cores and the grades will be quantified through assay work which will commence in early October 2023

First assay results from the Phase 1 drilling program are expected in the second half of October and with all assay results scheduled to be received by mid-November

The Phase 1 drilling program is being completed on a 25m x 50m drill spacing and aimed at defining a maiden JORC Code 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate to support an initial hard rock open pit mining plan for Blesberg

Upon completion of the initial Phase 1 drilling program, PDS Drilling will immediately commence the Phase 2 drilling program which will comprise a further 1,400m diamond drilling of 18 holes on a 25m x 25m drill spacing

Airborne geophysical survey company, SkyTEM Africa Pty Limited, has been appointed to complete the airborne geophysics program over the existing Blesberg Prospecting License and over an additional 1,200 km2 license area for a survey size of 539 line kilometres with a line spacing of 100m as announced on 11 August 2023

The airborne geophysics program is scheduled to commence in October 2023 and expected to be completed later in Q4 2023

Negotiations over the acquisition of the additional 1,200 km2 license area are well advanced and are expected to be completed in due course

Berlin headquartered, Pytheas AG, has commenced a multi-spectral satellite imaging analyses over the existing Blesberg Prospecting License and over the additional 1,200 km2 license area

The multi-spectral satellite imaging analyses is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023

In addition to the resource drilling and geophysics and multi-spectral satellite imaging exploration work, open pit mine design study work and initial mining works program are also underway and are scheduled to be completed in December 2023

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"It is very pleasing to see the progress that has been made on the resource drilling and mining works program at the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine over the past month.

"PDS Drilling are moving ahead at pace and are now almost 75% through the initial 20-hole diamond drilling program. With the core shed now completed on site, the actual core logging, cutting and sampling of the diamond drill core can now start and with spodumene mineralisation having been observed in some of the drill cores, I am looking forward to the commencement of the assay work and first assay results.

"In addition to this ongoing drilling work, we also have the geophysics and multi-spectral satellite imaging work starting across the Blesberg license area and over an additional 1,200km2 license area that we are looking to acquire and expand our footprint in the region. This airborne geophysics and multispectral satellite imaging work should show target areas as broad or bigger than the current area of mining and processing activities.

"I am very pleased with the progress that is being made across so many aspects of the resource drilling exploration and mine planning program at Blesberg and the work that both our Project Manager, Mr Jacques Perold, and our on-site General Manager Operations Southern Africa, Mr Henk van Zyl are overseeing so well. I look forward to updating shareholders on the results of this work in due course."

