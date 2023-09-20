Springfield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI), a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of the company's common stock through September 19, 2024. The amount and timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchases may be made on the open market, in block trades, or in privately negotiated transactions. Any shares of common stock repurchased under the program will be considered issued but not outstanding shares of the company's common stock.

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "With the bulk of our investment in the move of our headquarters and significant elements of our operations to Tennessee soon coming to an end, we intend to rebalance our capital allocation strategy towards returning excess capital to our stockholders. This stock repurchase program is a key element of that strategy."

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include (i) our belief that the amount and timing of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including price, trading volume, general market conditions, legal requirements, and other factors; (ii) our expectations regarding the manner of the repurchases, if any; and (iii) our intention to rebalance our capital allocation strategy towards returning excess capital to our stockholders. We caution that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other, economic, political, social, legislative, regulatory, inflationary and health factors; the potential for increased regulation of firearms and firearms-related products; actions of social activists that could have an adverse effect on our business; the impact of lawsuits; the demand for our products; the state of the U.S. economy in general and the firearm industry in particular; general economic conditions and consumer spending patterns; our competitive environment; the supply, availability, and costs of raw materials and components; speculation surrounding fears of terrorism and crime; our anticipated growth and growth opportunities; our ability to increase demand for our products in various markets, including consumer, law enforcement, and military channels, domestically and internationally; our penetration rates in new and existing markets; our strategies; our ability to maintain and enhance brand recognition and reputation; our ability to introduce new products; the success of new products; our ability to expand our markets; the potential for cancellation of orders from our backlog; and other factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023.

Contact:

investorrelations@smith-wesson.com

(413) 747-3448

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181175