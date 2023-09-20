Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868278 | ISIN: HK0086000525 | Ticker-Symbol: SHK
Stuttgart
19.09.23
08:04 Uhr
0,312 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUN HUNG KAI & CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUN HUNG KAI & CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.09.2023 | 13:04
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into Asian Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners

DJ Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into Asian Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners 

EQS Newswire / 20/09/2023 / 18:32 UTC+8 
For immediate release: 20 September 2023, Hong Kong 
 
 
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into Asian Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners 
 
 
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.") and Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners Limited ("SHK Capital Partners") 
the licensed funds management arm, announced today the launch and its commitment to the ActusRayPartners Asian Alpha 
Fund (the "Fund"). 
 
The Fund was seeded by SHK & Co. and runs a market neutral equity long/short alpha strategy focused on the listed 
equity markets in Asia-Pacific including Japan using ActusRayPartners' Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process. 
 
This commitment to the Fund follows on from the initial seed commitment by SHK & Co. to the ActusRayPartners European 
Alpha Fund launched in March 2021, with the strategy recently reaching its three-year track record. The 
ActusRayPartners European Alpha Fund was nominated in the Eurohedge Awards 2022 and has just been shortlisted in the 
HFM European Performance Awards 2023. 
 
Based on over thirty-five years of investment experience, ActusRayPartners employs a differentiated investment process 
called Discretionary Probabilistic Investing. The process has a quantitative base but with discretionary adjustments 
focusing on addressing challenges with purely systematic process. Their work is underpinned by proprietary quantitative 
systems and analytical tools. The objective is to generate meaningful levels of alpha and strong risk-adjusted returns. 
 
The team is co-founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan and Patrick Cheung. They were joined by others also from the 
Macquarie Quant Hedge Funds' front-office as well as an experienced non-investment team. Today, ActusRayPartners 
comprises 19 members across Hong Kong and Sydney, managing around USUSD500 million across Europe and Asia. 
 
Seng Huang Lee, Group Executive Chairman of Sun Hung Kai & Co. said, "As a seeding partner, Sun Hung Kai & Co. is 
delighted to witness ActusRayPartners' steady growth since our partnership began three years ago. This has been even 
more impressive considering the volatile market conditions, and what stands out as we see the platform grow is the 
exceptional culture that Andrew, Raymond, and Patrick have cultivated within their team - integrity, professionalism, 
and a drive to improve and succeed every day." 
 
Lindsay Wright, CEO of SHK Capital Partners said, "We are proud to be the seeding partner for ActusRayPartners and 
congratulate the team on their performance in the European strategy and the continued growth and development of the 
firm. We are excited to provide further support to their business extension with the launch of the new strategy, the 
ActusRayPartners Asian Alpha Strategy. With their proven track record, we have high confidence that the implementation 
of the same process - discretionary probabilistic investing - will translate well to Asian markets." 
 
 
About Sun Hung Kai & Co. & Sun Hung Kai Capital Partners 
 
Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) ("SHK & Co.", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leader in 
alternative investing headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its establishment in 1969, the Group has owned and operated 
market-leading platforms in Financial Services. The Group invests across public markets, alternatives and real estate 
and has an established track record of generating long-term risk adjusted returns for its shareholders. In recent 
years, it has extended its strategy to incubate, accelerate and support emerging asset managers in the Asian region. It 
is also the major shareholder of a leading Consumer Finance firm, United Asia Finance Limited. The Group held about 
HKUSD41.4 billion in total assets as at 30 June 2023. 
 
SHK Capital Partners, the licensed asset management subsidiary of SHK & Co., was officially launched in 2021. The firm 
manages its own funds and portfolios, as well as collaborating with other fund partners. Since its establishment, SHK 
Capital Partners has launched a number of partnerships/funds across a range of alternative asset classes and investment 
strategies. 
 
In 4Q2022, SHK Capital Partners launched a unique "Family Office Solutions" to provide customised investment solutions 
and comprehensive operational services to a select group of private clients, family offices, and institutions. 
 
For more information about SHK & Co. and SHK Capital Partners, please visit its corporate website www.shkco.com. 
 
 
About ActusRayPartners 
 
ActusRayPartners is a Hong Kong headquartered asset management company founded by Andrew Alexander, Raymond Chan, and 
Patrick Cheung in 2019. Several members of the team previously worked together in the Quantitative Hedge Funds division 
of Macquarie Group. Today, ActusRayPartners comprises 19 members across Hong Kong and Sydney, managing around USUSD500 
million across Europe and Asia. 
 
ActusRayPartners employs a Discretionary Probabilistic Investing process which is a synthesis of: (1) a quantitative 
base, and (2) discretionary adjustments to address quantitative deficiencies. The quantitative base uses fundamental, 
sentiment, technical and alternative data, and employs advanced statistics, natural language processing and artificial 
intelligence techniques. The discretionary work focuses on addressing challenges with purely systematic processes and 
is not fundamental, macro or flow driven. 
 
 
For enquiries, please contact Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia: 
Joanne Lam/ Sharon Cheung 
Tel: (852) 2894 6211 / (852) 2894 6284 
Email: SHKCo@hkstrategies.com 
 
File: Sun Hung Kai & Co. Commits Capital into Asian Alpha Fund Launched by ActusRayPartners 
20/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730585&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 06:32 ET (10:32 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.