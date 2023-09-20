Homes and businesses near the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility in California were evacuated this week and a shelter-in-place order was put into effect in the vicinity. Terra-Gen, the project's owner, has issued a statement saying that the facility's design systems contained the incident.From pv magazine USA A fire erupted this week inside a solar battery storage container at the Valley Center Energy Storage Facility in northern San Diego County, California. The fire occurred when a battery storage unit caught fire, according to Terra-Gen, the owner of the energy storage facility. The Valley ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...