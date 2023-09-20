Solution seamlessly delivers proprietary technology, real world data and analytics, aligning to industry security and data privacy standards

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, today announces the release of its next generation Clinical Trial Tokenisation solution. The combination of ICON's proprietary tokenisation engine, access to real-world data and advanced clinical analytics expertise, now delivered through a cohesive and seamless operational model, provides valuable, long-term insights on drug safety and efficacy, throughout the product development lifecycle.

ICON's next generation proprietary Clinical Trial Tokenisation solution seamlessly integrates all the necessary components to allow for the collation of patient data in a consented, discreet and non-intrusive way with Privacy Protected Record Linkage (PPRL) across time and source. Furthermore, ICON's capability to generate multiple tokens, coupled with advanced analytics, provides highly accurate matching (up to ~90%) of clinical trial participants to the largest ecosystem of real-world data sources in the United States. This enables the best available secondary data to be used, resulting in enhanced evidence generation in a highly cost and time efficient manner for our customers, with robust protection of patient privacy.

Valuable insights from this offering can be leveraged in many ways, including regulatory and reimbursement discussions and scientific publications to optimise clinical development lifecycles. This can also be used to better understand the response of specific sub-cohorts of patients, and to conduct long-term safety surveillance.

ICON's Clinical Trial Tokenisation solution is delivered within an operating framework aligned to industry security and data privacy standards, and its corporate security and data protection programs have been assessed to ISO 27001 and 27701 standards.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON commented: "As an early pioneer of clinical trial tokenisation, ICON fully understands the potential it has to transform clinical development. This enhanced integrated offering enables customers to leverage powerful analytics in an efficient and cost-effective manner for greater understanding and insights of trends in disease, indication and treatment patterns that will support better decision making at every stage of the product lifecycle."

ICON is uniquely positioned to support customers because, in addition to commercialisation capability, it has extensive experience in clinical research, regulatory management, and healthcare intelligence, all crucial to clinical trial tokenisation.

Further information on this enhanced offering can be found at ICONplc.com/tokenisation and ICONplc.com/digital-platform.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,160 employees in 108 locations in 53 countries as at June 30, 2023. For further information about ICON, visit www.iconplc.com.

