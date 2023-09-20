Foreign Languages Press: Portuguese Edition of Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights Launched in Rio de Janeiro

BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Launch Ceremony for the Portuguese edition of Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights and the Seminar on Enriching the Diversity of Human Civilization to Promote Development of the Global Human Rights Cause was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The event was jointly hosted by the China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Chinese Embassy in Brazil and co-organized by the Foreign Languages Press, the Consulate-General of China in Rio de Janeiro, and the CICG Center for Americas (Beijing Review). Liu Dawei, Vice President of the CICG, Tia Ju, Vice President of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese Ambassador to Brazil, and Edson Santos, Alderman of the Rio de Janeiro City Council, attended the launch ceremony and delivered speeches. Li Yafang, President of the CICG Center for Americas, hosted the event. Around 100 representatives from the Brazilian political, academic, cultural, media, and other communities attended the event.

Xi Jinping: On Respecting and Protecting Human Rights, featuring nine themes, includes a series of important discourses by Chinese President Xi Jinping on respecting and protecting human rights. At the ceremony, Liu Dawei, Zhu Qingqiao, Tia Ju and Edson Santos unveiled the new book. Liu Dawei, on behalf of the publisher, presented the new books to Brazilian guests.

At the seminar, experts from China and other countries, including Ding Zhitao, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Languages Press, Claudia Jannuzzi, official of the State Government of Rio de Janeiro, César de Queiroz Benjamin, Editor-in-Chief of Contraponto Press, Douglas Guimarães Leite, researcher at the Center for Global Development of the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), Henrique Nóbrega, President of Brazil-China Friendship Association, Li Junru, Vice President of the 4th National Council of China Society for Human Rights Studies (CSHRS), and Mo Jihong, Director of the Institute of Law of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and Director of the Human Rights Research Center of CASS, exchanged views on the diversity of human civilizations, global human rights governance, and the concept and practices of human rights in China. The participants all agreed that the launch of the Portuguese edition of the book will help Portuguese readers fully and systematically understand the current situation and features of the development of contemporary China's human rights cause, and accurately grasp the theoretical connotation of Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and protecting human rights in a scientific manner. It will help enhance the communication and understanding between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries on the basic values and concepts of human rights, thus contributing to the elimination of misunderstandings, the strengthening of communication and cooperation, and the joint promotion of the building of a global community of shared future. It will give a theoretical impetus to developing diverse human civilizations and promoting global human rights.

