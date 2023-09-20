Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023

WKN: A2DQ19 | ISIN: SE0009889405 | Ticker-Symbol: 858
Frankfurt
20.09.23
08:13 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,002
-80,77 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2023 | 13:22
83 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, H&D Wireless Holding AB TO4 B (477/23)

At the request of H&D Wireless Holding AB, H&D Wireless Holding AB equity
rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 21, 2023. 



Security name: H&D Wireless Holding TO4 B
------------------------------------------
Short name:   HDW TO4 B         
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020552263       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  305033          
------------------------------------------

Terms:    2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in 
       H&D Wireless Holding AB at the price of SEK 0,13 per new share.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio September 2, 2024 - September 30, 2024 and March 3, 2025 - March  
n period:   31, 2025                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     March 27, 2025                           
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission
AB on +46 8 684 05 800.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
