Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, H&D Wireless Holding AB TO4 B (477/23)

At the request of H&D Wireless Holding AB, H&D Wireless Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from September 21, 2023. Security name: H&D Wireless Holding TO4 B ------------------------------------------ Short name: HDW TO4 B ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020552263 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 305033 ------------------------------------------ Terms: 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in H&D Wireless Holding AB at the price of SEK 0,13 per new share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio September 2, 2024 - September 30, 2024 and March 3, 2025 - March n period: 31, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 27, 2025 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aqurat Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Aqurat Fondkommission AB on +46 8 684 05 800.