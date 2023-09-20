Nutriband Inc.: Nutriband Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Transdermal Abuse Deterrent Technology

Patent issuance expands U.S. patent portfolio for AVERSA transdermal abuse deterrent technology

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a developer of transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US Patent No. 11,759,431 for Nutriband's proprietary AVERSA abuse deterrent technology utilizing taste aversion to address the primary routes of abuse of opioid based transdermal patches.

The issuance of this patent, entitled, "Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems," further expands Nutriband's intellectual property protection in the United States for its portfolio of abuse deterrent transdermal products based on its proprietary AVERSA abuse deterrent technology. This technology can be incorporated into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. Nutriband's lead product under development is AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system, with the potential to become the first abuse deterrent pain patch on the market. AVERSA Fentanyl is estimated to have the potential to reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80M - $200M.1

"The issuance of this patent covering our AVERSAabuse deterrent transdermal technology that utilizes taste aversion to address a primary route of abuse of opioid patches is an important component of our global IP portfolio." stated Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband CEO. "This new patent strengthens our intellectual property position, which includes patents issued in 45 countries around the world."

1 Health Advances market analysis report 2022

About AVERSA Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA abuse deterrent transdermal technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA abuse deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites, or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020 and Forms 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Ryan

CTO Nutriband Inc

paddyr@nutriband.com / support@nutriband.com

121 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL, 32407

+1 (407) 377-6695

SOURCE: Nutriband, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785775/nutriband-announces-issuance-of-us-patent-for-transdermal-abuse-deterrent-technology