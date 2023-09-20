Forest Pepe Announced That Its $FOPE Presale Is Happening On Pinksale In 2023

Forest Pepe unites meme culture and green energy for a sustainable future.

RIGA, LATVIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Since its launch, Forest Pepe has emerged as a movement aimed to empower individuals across the globe to work against environmental challenges and raise awareness actively. Continuing the excitement, Forest Pepe has announced its token ($FOPE) will be available in presale on Pinksale in the upcoming weeks. The highly anticipated sale is set to captivate the crypto world by providing an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to join their community, align with their vision, and contribute to a greener future.

Talking to the media, the spokesperson of Forest Pepe shared the project's commitment: "By revolutionizing the way memes and memes tokens operate in the crypto world, Forest Pepe is committed to creating a sustainable future for all."

As an innovative meme token with a green goal, Fores Pepe is at the forefront of the crypto world to promote Green Energy and Environmental conservation. With its unique green vision, Forest Pepe has truly captured the spirit of internet culture while championing a cause that significantly impacts the globe. The team behind Forest Pepe has ensured that their platform isn't only aimed at creating humor and amusement for its users.

The platform aims to foster growth and understanding within the Forest Pepe Community through different campaigns and regular posts on environmental challenges. It provides complete security and transparency to its investors through the implementation of the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) process and regular audits of all transactions. Moreover, they also provide regular reports and updates to the community, ensuring that every activity is fully transparent.

The two key initiatives being worked on by Forest Pepe are the Forest DAO, a platform dedicated to gathering & promoting green initiatives, and EcoMeme Launchpad, a green tokens trading space. On Forest DAO, members of the community will be authorized to vote on and support green initiatives that they deem viable and significant, using $FOPE. Users will also be able to mint exclusive Forest Pepe NFTs. Additionally, they would be able to initiate their eco-friendly projects and request support from fellow members.

To learn more about the Forest Pepe initiative, check out its whitepaper .

Join the Forest Pepe green movement at:

Website: https://www.forestpepe.io

Telegram: https://t.me/ForestPepePortal

About Forest Pepe:

Forest Pepe is a community that has successfully combined memes with the goal of a greener and more sustainable future. Currently, at its initial stage of community building and DEX listing, Forest Pepe will transform into a complete platform with projects like Forest DAO & EcoMeme Launchpad to fund and support green initiatives using its native token, $FOPE.

Media Contact

Company Name: Forest Pepe

Contact Person: Aleksejs Kucenko

Email: info@forestpepe.io

Website: https://www.forestpepe.io/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

SOURCE: Forest Pepe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785864/forest-pepe-announced-that-its-fope-presale-is-happening-on-pinksale-in-2023