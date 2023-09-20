Vior Inc.: Vior Discovers Over 16.5 Km Of Phosphate Horizons At Foothills Project, Québec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Vior Inc. ("Vior" or the "Corporation"), (TSX-V:VIO)(OTCQB:VIORF)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to report some outstanding initial field exploration results from a 2023 Summer exploration program at its 100% owned district-scale Foothills Project (the "Project" or "Foothills"). Field exploration sampling has confirmed an extensive mineralized igneous anorthosite-related phosphate (P2O5) system on the Project. In addition to this new phosphate discovery, the Project is also known for its high-grade mineral content in rutile-bearing massive ilmenite oxide (Titanium (TiO2)).

The Foothills Project is comprised of 532 claims and encompasses an area of 287 square kilometres ("km"). It is located north of the town of Saint-Urbain, Quebec ("QC"), and approximately 100km northeast of Quebec City, QC. The Project benefits from a quality road network and is in close proximity to a deep-water port located approximately 90 km at Saguenay, QC.

Mark Fedosiewich, Vior's President and CEO commented, "This previously unplanned exploration program at Foothills is a testament to the adaptability and experience of Vior's outstanding technical team as we pivoted to this project in response to summer wildfires in Quebec. Given the outstanding initial exploration results and Foothills' significant mineralized surface footprint, along with its favourable location, this Project could rapidly become an important component of Vior's overall value creation strategy. Anorthosite-type phosphate deposits represent only a small fraction of global phosphate reserves and production. These higher-purity deposits are more environmentally desirable for both the lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery and fertilizer markets. The Foothills Project is Vior's third project, along with our Skyfall Nickel and our Belleterre Critical Mineral Project that uniquely positions Vior shareholders for the exciting opportunities in the battery metals revolution."

HIGHLIGHTS

Vior has identified two corridors of 9 and 7.5 kms respectively, along the Saint-Urbain anorthosite contact, and they remain open along strike (see Figures 1, 2 & photos). These corridors encompass a series of outcroppings with high P2O5 grades of more than 4% along the contact rim between the anorthositic complex of St-Urbain and the Grenville country rocks. This contact is recognized as being the primary mineralized exploration target.

These oxide and apatite-rich layers have been identified over several meters in thickness and in numerous locations along strike.

These mineralized horizons are associated with an anorthositic complex and are situated in a geological environment similar to other known economic phosphate deposit systems.

139 outcrop samples were collected, of which 67 have returned values of 4 to 6.3% P2O5; in addition, the Project hosts some historic higher-grade mineralization of over 10% P2O5 that has been recognized in boulders (Sigeom, QC).

Additionally, occurrences of strongly anomalous Zirconium (Zr) and heavy Rare Earth Elements (REE) were sampled in nearby magnetic country rocks at two different locations (Figure 2). These occurrences deserve and will receive additional exploration work.

Click HERE to access the Foothills Project technical presentation.

Additional fieldwork is planned to further evaluate and expand on the full potential of this exciting new phosphate discovery. Also, management is looking at ways to potentially realize value for the other mineral potential on the Project.

Figure 1: Foothills Project location and P2O5 results.

Figure 2: Detailed maps of P2O5 results.

Photos: Samples taken from Foothills Project.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Vior has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry best practices, including certified reference material (Oreas CRM) inserted into sample batches, at a rate of approximately 5%. All samples collected were transported directly by Vior personnel to the SGS Canada laboratory in Val-d'Or, QC, for standard sample preparation (Code PRP89), which includes: drying at 105°C; crushing to 75%, passing 2 mm; riffle splitting to 250 g: and pulverizing 85%, passing 75 microns. Following the preparation, pulps were shipped to SGS Canada laboratory in Burnaby, BC for analysis, where samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element using Na2O2/NaOH fusion using glassy carbon crucibles with ICP-AES and ICP-MS finish (Code GE_ICM91A50). Major oxides were analyzed by XRF (Code GO_XRF72) using borate fusion method.

Qualified Persons

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Laurent Eustache, Executive Vice-President of Vior and Christian Blanchet, Operations Manager of Vior, and Qualified Persons as per National Instrument 43-101.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration corporation based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high-quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical teams have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects. Vior is rapidly advancing three district-scale projects in Quebec, including its flagship Belleterre Gold Project, the Belleterre Critical Minerals Project (Lithium) and its Skyfall Nickel Project.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Fedosiewich

President and CEO

613-898-5052

mfedosiewich@vior.ca

Laurent Eustache

Executive Vice-President

514-442-7707

leustache@vior.ca

www.vior.ca

SEDAR+: Vior Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the planned exploration program on the Belleterre project, the expected positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Corporation to continue with the exploration program, the availability of the required funds to continue with the exploration and the approval from the Ministère de l'énergie et des ressources naturelle ("MERN") of the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions filed by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have', "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Corporation's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks, the refusal by the MERN to approve the request for abandonment of the two mining concessions held by 9293-0122 Québec Inc. as well as those risks identified in the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Vior Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785825/vior-discovers-over-165-km-of-phosphate-horizons-at-foothills-project-qubec