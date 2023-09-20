Swisspower-Stadtwerk SIG says its pilot solar bicycle path in Satigny will pave the way for similar projects in Switzerland.From pv magazine Germany Swisspower-Stadtwerk SIG, the power utility in the Swiss canton of Geneva, has announced the completion of a 200-meter PV system deployed along a section of road in Satigny. It said construction of the Solar Horizon system took six months. The installation is expected to generate 200,000 kWh hours of electricity per year. In 2021, SIG announced an architectural competition to create the prototype of the photovoltaic roof to be used in the cycle path. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...