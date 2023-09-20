Halberd Corporation: Halberd and Athena GTX Collaborate on Advanced Traumatic Brain Injury Monitoring and Applications for Government Contracts

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) and Athena GTX, Inc, of Johnston, Iowa commenced collaboration on critical development of submissions for government contracts seeking proposals for the detection and treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI). The initial focus will be on accelerating and fine-tuning Halberd's proprietary nasal spray for suppressing the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI). In addition, consistent with the government request, this will include rapid detection and assessment technologies from Athena as a point of injury (POI) treatment for use by both the military, civilian first responders and contact sports participants.

Halberd's nasal spray treatment is designed to suppress the detrimental cascading generation of excess inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters which result from progressive traumatic brain injury. Currently, no other product on the market addresses this need with a combination of 1.) a monoclonal antibody against glutamate, thereby decreasing extracellular glutamate (decreasing the excitatory neurotransmitter), 2.) a paranasal insulin counteracting hyperglycolosis and hyperkalemia allowing cerebral blood flow to keep up with brain oxygen demands after TBI, and 3.) a neurosteroid as a positive allosteric modulator, thereby slowing and inhibiting the binding of ligands to orthosteric binding sites. This acts to decrease metabolic demands, lowers intercranial pressure (ICP) and significantly decreases inflammation.

The collaboration plan is to deploy the novel product as a simple nasal spray as a custom formulation allowing for easy and rapid administration in emergency situations, making it particularly valuable for use by military warfighters in theatre and contact sports participants. The research data to date are demonstrating the synergistic effectiveness of this approach (combo of neuroexcitation, hypermetabolism and inflammation/edema mitigations) in animals. In ongoing preclinical studies with IRB-approved protocols, we are showing exciting early data on efficacy in a rat model and soon will begin sheep studies at Mississippi State University. Results in test animals at zero, three, six and fourteen days after induced TBI impact have produced consistent reductions of two key biomarkers of TBI; a 19% reduction in Neuron Specific Enolase (NSE) and a 51% reduction in levels of Glial Fibrillary Acid Protein (GFAP).

NSE is a biomarker of neuronal damage that has been shown to be a predictor of the ultimate outcome of TBI, and GFAP is an indicator of the induction of neuroinflammation and is also an indicator of neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, epileptic seizures, etc. Excess quantities of these elements have been linked to permanent changes in the brain associated with not only cognitive dysfunction, but potentially PTSD, suicide ideation, and other neurodegenerative diseases. This link to these other disease states is due to the commonality of the antigens demonstrably associated thereto.

Athena has a long history of government contracting on innovative solutions, and designing and developing miniature monitoring devices for these markets with numerous FDA-cleared devices now on the market for target markets throughout the world.

This partnership represents a significant step towards addressing the long-term health implications associated with traumatic brain injury. By harnessing the power of innovative medical solutions, Halberd and Athena aim to enhance the quality of life for those who have sustained traumatic brain injury.

About Athena GTX, Inc.

Athena GTX is a certified DoD small business with Corporate Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa. Athena focuses development on wearables and highly mobile, wirelessly connected monitoring technologies, and transitioning those to key markets to meet unmet needs of first responders worldwide. Wireless Patient Monitoring - Athena GTX connects patient and provider About - Athena GTX® Inc.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

