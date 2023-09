Century Global Commodities Corporation: Century Announces Results of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION

IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWS AGENCIES

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation ("Century" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders that was held on September 20, 2023 in Hong Kong, China.

The Company is pleased to report that, as in prior years, a very high shareholder response was achieved, with 86.203% of Century's outstanding shares having been voted at the meeting. At that meeting, the shareholders:

set the size of the Board of Directors at nine members;

elected the Board of Directors;

re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors for the upcoming year; and

re-approve the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and all unallocated awards thereunder, as required every three years by the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Number of Directors

The number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was confirmed as and set at nine (9). The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Setting the Number of Directors FOR 101,828,312 99.933% ABSTAINED 68,300 0.067%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Election of Directors

Century's shareholders accepted management's nominations for election to the Company's Board of Directors with overwhelming support. All of the nominees served as directors or alternate director of the Company prior to the meeting and were re-elected as directors until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders. The voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Director FOR AGAINST ABSTAINED Sandy Chim 101,490,181 99.812% 181,431 0.178% 9,900 0.010% Dwight Ball 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Howard Bernier 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Jionghui Wang 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Yiyan Chen 101,477,381 99.799% 194,231 0.191% 9,900 0.010% Gloria Wong 101,613,212 99.933% 58,400 0.057% 9,900 0.010% Jianlong Yang 101,477,381 99.799% 204,131 0.201% 0 0.000% John Gravelle 101,618,312 99.938% 53,300 0.052% 9,900 0.010% Tak Wai (Wien) Yu 101,613,212 99.933% 68,300 0.067% 0 0.000%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Re-appointment of Auditors

At the meeting, the Company's shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the 2023-2024 financial year. The voting results on this matter are as follows:

Re-appointment of Auditors FOR 101,886,712 99.990% ABSTAINED 9,900 0.010%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

Re-approval of the Equity Incentive Plan

At the meeting, the Company's shareholders also re-approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and adopted the resolutions set out on page 37 of the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 11, 2023, making the plan available for grants of equity-based incentive compensation for the next three years. The following are the results of the vote on this matter:

Re-approval of the Equity Incentive Plan FOR 78,302,313 77.007% AGAINST 23,379,199 22.993%

* % results rounded to 0.000%.

ABOUT CENTURY

Century Global Commodities Corporation (TSX:CNT) is primarily a resource exploration and development company with a large portfolio of multi-billion tonne iron ore projects in Canada, mostly discovered by its own exploration team. It has other non-ferrous metals properties under exploration as well as a well-established food distribution business (Century Food) in Hong Kong.

The Joyce Lake Direct Shipping Iron Ore Project

Joyce Lake, our most advanced project, is an open pit direct shipping iron ore project in Newfoundland and Labrador, close to the town of Schefferville, Québec which is serviced by a rail link directly to ocean shipping iron ore ports at Sept-Îles. The Project has completed an updated feasibility study in 2022 and is undergoing environmental assessment. Joyce Lake is held in a special purpose vehicle, Joyce Direct Iron Inc. ("JDI"), in which Century owns 91.6%.

Century Food

Century Food is a subsidiary operation of the Company which started a few years ago and is a value-adding marketing and distribution business of quality food products sourced from such regions as Europe and Australia and sold in the Hong Kong and Macau markets.

For further information please contact:

Sandy Chim, President & CEO

Century Global Commodities Corporation

416-977-3188

IR@centuryglobal.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION" WITHIN THE MEANING OF CANADIAN SECURITIES LEGISLATION. THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF CENTURY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION INCLUDES INFORMATION THAT RELATES TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPLETION OF THE RIGHTS OFFERING AND USE OF PROCEEDS OF THE RIGHTS OFFERING, CENTURY'S OWNERSHIP AND PLANS FOR SPIN-0UT, LISTING, FINANCING AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE JOYCE LAKE DSO IRON ORE PROJECT, INCLUDING (I) ESTIMATES AS TO RESOURCES AND RESERVES FOR THE PROJECT, (II) ESTIMATES AS TO THE CAPITAL COSTS, OPERATING COSTS, PRODUCTION RATES, MINE LIFE, NET PRESENT VALUE AND RATES OF RETURN FOR THE PROJECT, (III) PROJECTIONS AS TO THE TIME FRAME FOR THE ADDITIONAL WORK REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH THE PROVINCIAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT GUIDELINES; (IV) THE ABILITY OF JDI TO CONCLUDE BENEFIT AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST NATIONS AND THE GOVERNMENT OF NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR; (V) THE TIMELINE FOR COMPLETION OF THE EIS PROCESS BY JDI; (VI) THE ABILITY OF JDI TO MEET ALL FEDERAL AND PROVISIONAL EIS REQUIREMENTS AND TO ULTIMATELY SECURE THE REQUIRED ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING; AND (VII) THE ABILITY OF JDI TO LIST ITS COMMON SHARES ON AN EXCHANGE, OF WHICH THERE IS NO ASSURANCE. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS BASED ON, AMONG OTHER THINGS, OPINIONS, ASSUMPTIONS, ESTIMATES AND ANALYSES THAT, WHILE CONSIDERED REASONABLE BY CENTURY AT THE DATE THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION IS PROVIDED, ARE INHERENTLY SUBJECT TO SIGNIFICANT RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS AND EVENTS TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. THE RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES, CONTINGENCIES AND OTHER FACTORS THAT MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO, RISKS GENERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH CENTURY'S BUSINESS, AS DESCRIBED IN CENTURY'S ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023. INVESTOR SHOULD ALSO REVIEW THE JOYCE LAKE DSO IRON ORE PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY IN DETAIL IN ORDER TO FULLY UNDERSTAND THE RISKS AFFECTING THE PROJECT AND THE ESTIMATES INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE CENTURY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.