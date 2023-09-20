CRISIL, an Indian data analytics company, has announced plans to acquire Bridge To India Energy, in a move aimed at strengthening its presence in the renewables consulting market.From pv magazine India CRISIL, an S&P Global company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge To India Energy Pvt Ltd (Bridge To India), a renewable energy consulting firm. Bridge To India offers its clients insights into the renewable energy market. "Sustainability and climate change are drawing sharper attention from clients worldwide," said CRISIL CEO Amish Mehta. "The acquisition of Bridge To India, ...

