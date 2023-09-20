Scientists in China have outlined a new system architecture for vacuum integrated photovoltaic (VPV) curtain walls. They claim the new design can reduce building energy consumption and yield more surplus power generation electricity.A group of researchers in China has developed a new design for vacuum integrated photovoltaic (VPV) curtain walls, which they claim can efficiently combine PV power generation and thermal insulation for the building. "For the first time, a multi-function partitioned design method for PV curtain walls was proposed, which aims at reconciling the competing demand of different ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...