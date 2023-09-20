Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) ("Qi Materials", "QIMC", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that high purity quartz samples have been delivered to HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ").

As per the memorandum of understanding between HPQ and QI Materials (see September 15, 2022 news release ), HPQ Silicon Inc. has successfully received approximately 100kg of high purity quartz samples from Zone 1 at the Charlevoix Silica Project. HPQ has also received samples from the newly discovered zones described in the August 29th news release (Figure 1). HPQ plans on testing the material performance for both its PUREVAP Quartz Reduction Reactor and Fumed Silica Reactor processes.

FIGURE 1: Example of High Purity Quartz from Newly Discovered Zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/181246_34a2d0d164b499c7_002full.jpg

"With our ongoing PUREVAP QRR, Silicon anode material and Fumed Silica Reactor projects moving forward, our need for a stable and local source of high-quality quartz will continue to increase as we continue to advance our undertakings to commercial scale over the coming periods," stated Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "With QIMC working on delineating its quartz resources, HPQ can focus its time and energy on developing its value added portfolio of Silica and Silica base products."

Additionally, in order to improve the logistics of performing pilot processing on the materials from the Charlevoix Silica Project, the River Valley Silica Project, and the Ville Marie Industrial Minerals property, Qi Materials is in the process of relocating the pilot processing plant from the Charlevoix to the Company's centrally located facility in Lachute, Québec (Figure 2).

"Over the last year we have successfully advanced from exploration to pilot processing, to proof of concept, to delivery of high purity quartz materials to our strategic partner HPQ. We also currently have multiple tonnes of processed saleable product sitting on site, a rare achievement for an exploration company to accomplish in such a short amount of time," stated Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of Qi Materials Corp.

FIGURE 2: Project and Facility Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7968/181246_34a2d0d164b499c7_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., (OGQ permit number: 02287, PGO license number: 3526), is the CEO of Québec Innovative Materials Corp., and a Qualified Person for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects, approves the scientific and technical information contained in the news release.

About High Purity Quartz

Highly pure quartz (SiO2) plays a pivotal role in two critical technologies shaping the future: solar panels and lithium silicon anode batteries. In the realm of renewable energy, quartz is the raw feed source of silicon metal (Si), a fundamental component in producing high-efficiency solar panels. Beyond solar panels, silicon metal is also a promising ingredient in lithium silicon anode batteries, offering the potential for increased energy storage capacity and improved battery performance, underscoring the indispensable role of quartz in advancing sustainable energy and cutting-edge technology. Furthermore, quartz-derived silicon has gained significant strategic importance, recently earning a place on the USA's strategic mineral list.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSXV: HPQ ) is a Québec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer. HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology providers PyroGenesis Canada Inc and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a zero CO2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietary PUREVAP "Quartz Reduction Reactors" (QRR) being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.

2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.

3) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietary FUMED SILICA REACTOR being developed by PyroGenesis.

4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical base on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system.

5) Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietary PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) being developed by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada, the River Valley Silica Project, near Sudbury, Ontario, as well as other mineral properties in Quebec. The Company also performs pilot processing on industrial minerals, refining processes to create custom products.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials Corp.is available at www.qimaterials.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.

"Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo."

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (514) 358-8840

Email: info@qimaterials.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Québec Innovative Materials' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Québec Innovative Materials believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181246