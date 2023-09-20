Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), is proud to announce the signing of a new deal with Briclinks Africa Plc "BTEL" Nigeria, where Tecnotree will provide Tecnotree Switch, DiWa and Moments B2B2X marketplace enabling Briclinks Africa Plc "BTEL" to meet current and future market requirements as Green Field MVNO Operator in Nigeria.

Tecnotree's Switch for MVNOs suite comprises a full range of business processes that support customer lifecycle and revenue management. Tecnotree Switch is agile and cloud-native, Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliant, and platinum certified by TM Forum for real-world Open APIs that allows seamless integrations and interoperability. Tecnotree Switch provides an improved customer experience as well as advanced monetization opportunities. It meets the increasing need for new and futuristic services for both retail and enterprise customers. Tecnotree's Switch BSS enables customers to create a market differentiator and provide tools and open-source technologies to gain maximum benefits in terms of scale, performance, flexibility, and Capex/Opex savings.

Tecnotree's DiWa Intelligent Fintech Platform powers a Digital Intelligent Wallet that offers a full range of fintech and banking engagement-based wallet capabilities for consumers and enterprises. The platform enables operators with a range of offerings such as P2P, B2B, B2B2X Payments, Agent/Merchant Network Management, Remittance, B2C B2B Micro-Lending collections, Virtual cards, Salary disbursements, Savings Deposits etc.

Tecnotree Moments offers a B2B2X Super App, Marketplace to extend a specific set of services via APIs to enterprises and end users in a low-code/no-code platform to spearhead B2B2X monetization enabling social commerce across a range of verticalized experiences in healthcare, sports and gaming to media and entertainment. The platform offers different lifestyle bundling driven by microservices helping Telecom Service Providers grow their business over their current Telco framework and gain mutual revenue benefits from a 2-sided marketplace.

The deployment included products such as Customer Management, Product Catalogue, Order Management, Service Provisioning, Inventory Management, Workflow Management, Real Time Charging, Electronic Voucher Distribution, Dealer Distribution, Customer Self-care, Middleware, Policy Control, VAS Management, along with the DiWa Intelligent Fintech Platform and Moments B2B2X Platform.

The full digital stack deployment includes key differentiators of the solution such as, 360-degree view providing consolidated customer view, self-care capabilities with digital onboarding experience such as real-time charging in Intelligent Network, open-source technologies with configurable process reducing operational cost, and quick launch of digital services reducing time to market.

CEO Briclinks Africa Plc "BTEL" Mr. Mohammed Buhari said, "We are delighted to partner with Tecnotree on this transformative journey. Tecnotree MVNO suite, DiWa Intelligent Fintech Platform, Moments B2B2X enables us to enhance our operational efficiency and cater to the ever-evolving market requirements. It equips us with the necessary tools to drive maximum benefits in terms of scale, performance, and cost-effectiveness. We are confident that Tecnotree MVNO Suite capabilities such as digital customer onboarding, Intelligent customer 360-degree view, Real-time customer insights recommendations, and Unified Catalog for bundled offerings will not only help Briclinks Africa Plc "BTEL" to deliver superior customer experience but will also complement our 5G offerings for the customers. Tecnotree DiWa Intelligent Fintech Platform shall enable Briclinks Africa Plc "BTEL" to take a big step forward for payments and financial services in Nigeria. In today's modern era, communication and Telecom Services providers are aiming for the new revenue generation approaches towards B2C, B2B, and B2B2X segment by offering Bundled digital and Telco services which are part of daily lifestyle requirements. Moments offering from Tecnotree perfectly fits to enable different revenue streams for BTEL."

Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree OYJ, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Briclinks Africa Plc "BTEL" Nigeria and proud to play a critical role towards their move to digitization and advanced services. This partnership marks an important step forward in our commitment to provide superior digital transformation solutions that will allow them to gain maximum benefits in terms of an incremental transformation with new business models, operational efficiency, immersive user experience, and customer data-centric architecture. This collaboration demonstrates validation in our connected offerings BSS Switch, DiWa and Moments providing market differentiators and futuristic offerings that satisfy the increasing needs of telecom operators. This partnership not only improves access to financial services but also promises to create more job opportunities and drive economic growth in the region in line with our vision to empower digitally connected communities.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

