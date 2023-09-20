Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Receives Multiple Industry Awards for VoIP, UCaaS and CCaaS Offerings

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services, today announced its outstanding performance in G2's Fall 2023 Reports for VoIP, UCaaS and CCaaS as well as its win in the 2023 TMCnet Awards.

In G2's Fall 2023 Reports, the Crexendo® VIP platform for cloud business communications was ranked first for Usability and was honored with the Best Usability award for the third quarter in a row, celebrating its powerful, user-centric features. Crexendo also held the first-place position for Relationship and the Best Relationship award for the third consecutive quarter, showcasing the Company's dedication to building and maintaining exceptional customer relationships. The Company's first place ranking for Results earned it the Best Results award for the second quarter in a row, demonstrating Crexendo's relentless commitment to delivering outstanding solutions with tangible ROI.

Crexendo's consistently positive reviews from verified users have culminated in a remarkable 4.9 out of 5-star rating, sustained over seven successive quarters. The Company's impressive achievements in G2's Fall 2023 Reports reinforce its reputation as the first choice for organizations seeking an unparalleled customer experience and a robust, user-friendly cloud business communications platform.

In the 2023 TMCnet Awards, Crexendo was named a winner of the Remote Work Pioneer Award, reflecting the value of its solutions for remote and hybrid workplaces. The Company was also named a winner of the Product of the Year Award, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, for Crexendo's NetSapiens® SNAPsolution UCaaS platform.

"The industry recognition of our offerings is a testament to the quality of our products and services as well as the trust our clients and partners have in our ability to deliver," said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn. "We see these honors and awards as inspiration to keep pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences, and we will use this recognition as fuel to drive even greater achievements in the future."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

