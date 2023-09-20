Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Appoints Bioprocessing Industry Veteran as New Strategic Advisor

John Nicols brings 30+ years of experience growing biotechnology and specialty chemical companies

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), the life science tool company delivering digitally simplified bioprocessing, today announced the appointment of John Nicols as Strategic Advisor to the Scientific Bioprocessing senior management team.

"Optimizing and scaling fermentation processes is currently a major bottleneck constraining the enormous potential for synthetic biology to disrupt global manufacturing supply chains. The Company's DOTS platform and new sensors for shake flasks will liberate that constraint by enabling a new, low cost approach to accelerate fermentation process development that is universally applicable," said Nicols. "Advising the Scientific Bioprocessing team is an honor and I look forward to working alongside such an impressive team as the company launches its new DOTS products for digitally simplified bioprocessing into the market."

Nicols brings over three decades of experience in delivering sustained growth and value creation across diverse global businesses, from cutting-edge biotechnologies to traditional chemistry. He is the former president and CEO of Codexis, where he led the growth and transformation of Codexis into a leading synthetic biology company. From 2013 to 2022, Nicols grew Codexis' product sales nine-fold to exceed $100 million, commercializing dozens of new products across pharmaceutical, food and nutrition, and life science tools verticals. Prior to Codexis, Nicols held various executive roles spanning his 22 years at Albemarle Corp, where he grew their largest business unit to more than $1 billion in global sales. Nicols received a M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of New York University. He currently serves as Chairman of Antheia, a synthetic biology-based producer of Key Starting Materials and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) for the pharmaceutical industry.

"We're pleased to welcome John as a Strategic Advisor at this important stage of our company's growth where we are launching DOTS - our new sensing platform which enables more bioreactor-like experiments in shake flasks," said Helena Santos, CEO of Scientific Industries. "John is one of the most well-respected leaders in the industry, and his experience growing biotech companies from R&D to commercial scale operations will be invaluable as we work to bring our next-generation DOTS multi-parameter reader and sensors to market."

About Scientific Bioprocessing Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. SBI offers a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocessing sensors and actuators on its proprietary DOTS platform. Or in other words: One sensor platform to simplify your bioprocessing. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries, Inc. To learn more please visit www.scientificbio.com.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and balances; customized catalyst research instruments and bioprocessing systems. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device manufacturers. Please visit www.scientificindustries.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K."

Company Contact: Helena R. Santos or: CEO and President Joe Dorame Phone: 631-567-4700 Lytham Partners, LLC hsantos@scientificindustries.com Phone: (602) 889-9700 info@scientificindustries.com SCND@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785805/scientific-industries-appoints-bioprocessing-industry-veteran-as-new-strategic-advisor