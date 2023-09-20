Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2023 | 15:02
Feenix Venture Partners Closes $9.0 Million Investment With Carver Road Hospitality

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Carver Road Hospitality, a leader in creating and operating unique full-service restaurant and hospitality assets, has partnered with Feenix Venture Partners on a $9.0MM credit facility to expand its footprint of iconic restaurants.



In the last year, Carver Road has received critical acclaim, winning the Best Steakhouse in Las Vegas award for Carversteak, and is rapidly growing its footprint through its Flanker Kitchen & Sports concept and Rosevale Kitchen, Rosevale Cocktail, and Starchild venues.

"Finding like-minded partners in hospitality is no easy feat," states, Carver Road Managing Partner and CEO Sean Christie. "Feenix demonstrated an acute understanding and appreciation of our diverse and growing portfolio, and specifically the financing flexibility that it requires."

Michael Siegel, Partner at Feenix, commented, "Feenix is excited to partner with Carver Road to help fund their future growth. The team has done an impressive job in creating their Carversteak and Flanker Kitchen and Sport concepts and is becoming a true force in the restaurant and hospitality sector."

About Carver Road

Carver Road is an investor, developer, operator and marketer of premier hospitality concepts founded by award-winning hospitality executive Sean Christie and real estate, media, and marketing executive Nelson Famadas. The company debuted Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas and Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club in downtown Salt Lake City in December 2021. The reimagined Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar opened at Arizona's State Farm Stadium in 2022 with the recent addition of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas that opened in June 2023. Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge debuted at the new CIVILIAN hotel in New York City in Fall 2022. The company is also an investor in the award-winning and fast-growing Emmy Squared Pizza with 24 locations across the country. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and New York City.

About Feenix Venture Partners

Feenix Venture Partners ("Feenix") is an alternative investment firm established in 2017 and headquartered in New York City. Feenix provides growth capital through debt and equity to small and medium-sized businesses, primarily in the consumer sector. Feenix is an active investor in food & beverage, hospitality, direct-to-consumer e-commerce, SaaS, and other service businesses.

Contact Information

Keith Lee
CEO
klee@feenixpartners.com

SOURCE: Feenix Venture Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785781/feenix-venture-partners-closes-90-million-investment-with-carver-road-hospitality

