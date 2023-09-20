Pershing Resources Company, Inc.: Pershing Resources Re-Affirms Significant Land Position and Sets Plans for an Exploration Drilling Program On Its Wholly Owned New Enterprise Copper Project in Northern Arizona

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc. ("Pershing" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:PSGR), announced that, as of September 01, 2023, it has paid the US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") annual maintenance fees to secure the mineral rights for it's 100% owned New Enterprise Property as well as four additional nearby exploration prospects in northern Arizona through September 3, 2024, constituting the New Enterprise Project.

The New Enterprise Project covers 11.84 square miles, or 3,068 hectares, and is located in the Maynard Mining District near Kingman, Arizona. The property includes four key exploration targets with known copper porphyry-related mineralization that have never been drill tested to the knowledge of the Company and are located within a "structural corridor" four miles long and 0.4 miles wide. These areas of mineralization are discussed in the SK-1300 Technical Report Summary received in May of 2022, (the "Report") Current Technical Report: Pershing Resources Company, Inc. (PSGR) (pershingpm.com)

With this BLM payment behind us, management is currently reviewing contractor bids and is working to secure private funding to complete Phases as outlined in the Report and adjusted for inflation. The conceptual exploration model outlined in the Report takes into consideration remote sensing products (airborne geophysics and photo-satellite imagery), that have through interpretation partially rendered overlapping alteration and structural patterns. These features are intriguing and have not been previously considered, they may have concealed the mineral resource potential of the New Enterprise Property. A three-phase exploration program has been outlined to better constrain the conceptual exploration model to determine the significance of the structurally controlled mineralization.

The New Enterprise Project area lies between the Mineral Park Mine, twenty miles to the northwest and the Bagdad Mine, forty-five miles to the southeast, both of which are within the copper producing Laramide Arc.

Edward C. Walker, Ph.D., P.Geo., author of the SK-1300 Technical Report, is an independent consultant to the Company, and a "qualified person" as defined under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Walker.

An updated Technical Presentation on Pershing Resources' New Enterprise Project is available on our website at: https://www.pershingpm.com/projects/the-new-enterprise-project/technical-presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release, as well as the information on the Company's website, is provided solely for the reader's general knowledge. Such information is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters pertaining to the Company. Certain statements included herein, and, on the Company's, website , constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the Company's management. When used in this press release and on the Company's website, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibility," "potential," "predict," "project," "should,' "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, and/or achievements of the Company or of the mining industry, in general, to be materially different from future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties related to fluctuations in gold, silver, copper, and other precious and base metals commodity prices, uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology of the Company's properties, uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, the need for cooperation of government agencies in the development of the Company's mineral projects, the need to obtain additional financing to develop the Company's mineral projects, the possibility of delay in development programs or in construction projects, uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company's mineral projects, the risks associated with the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 and its variants such as Delta and Omicron and the recent BZ.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, the risks associated with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business operations and financial condition.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, revise, or correct any of the forward-looking statements.

