MDB Capital Holdings, LLC: MDB Capital Holdings Announces Closing of Public Offering of $20 Million

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, (NASDAQ:MDBH) ("MDB"), a public venture platform with the objective of growing the public venture marketplace and optimizing the way meaningful technologies are financed and built, today announced it raised $19,999,992 through the sale of 1,666,666 of its Class A Common Shares representing limited liability company interests (the "Class A Shares"), priced at $12.00 per share. MDB expects the Class A Common Shares to begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MDBH" on September 21, 2023.

"Today marks an important milestone in our company's journey, as the MDB Class A Common Shares will start to trade on NASDAQ," said Christopher Marlett, CEO of MDB. "When Anthony DiGiandomenico and I started the company 27 years ago, we were committed to creating and launching meaningful companies that benefit humanity. Thanks to the support of our unique member community and IPO investors, we can now scale our mission to drive even more societal and shareholder impact by launching more visionary companies that possess the potential to be market leaders in their technology category."

Digital Offering, LLC, acted as the lead managing selling agent, along with R.F. Lafferty as syndicate manager for the offering. Cambria Capital, LLC, utilizing its My IPO online platform, and Public Ventures, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDB, participated as selling group members. Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP acted as counsel to MDB and Bevilacqua PLLC acted as counsel for the managing selling agent.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

MDB was founded in 1997 with the purpose of backing visionary technology, inventors, and technology entrepreneurs via a new form of public venture capital that finances pre-revenue, early-stage companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ. After successfully launching 16 companies under this public venture model, MDB believes the natural next step is to become a public entity and attract investors who share its vision to continue to launch new platform technologies into the public markets. MDB currently has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Public Ventures, LLC ("Public Ventures') and Patentvest, Inc., and a majority-owned company that is also a partner company, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. MDB is also in the process of expanding the business scope of Public Ventures, an SEC registered and FINRA member broker dealer, to include self-clearing capabilities to enhance its investment banking services to both issuers and investors. For more information, please visit www.mdb.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

