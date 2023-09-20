Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce initial observations from the recent Wishbone Project site visit and sampling program completed by Dr. Thomas Hawkins and John Harrop. Wishbone is 100% owned by Origen and is located in the prolific Golden Triangle in northern British Columbia, adjacent to the Galore Creek project jointly owned by Teck Resources and Newmont Gold. Covering 3,941 hectares, Wishbone has 11 target areas covering significantly high-grade gold-silver quartz-carbonate as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide style mineralization. Boulders have been sampled at up to 175.7g/t gold from the base of the rapidly retreating central glacier. Origen will be using geophysics and mapping to pinpoint a likely hard rock source of these high-grade boulders.

Highlights:

Located in the centre of the golden triangle next to Schaft Creek and Galore Creek deposits.

Planned Galore Creek road runs through the property.

Historical results of 6.7kg/t of silver and 175.7g/t gold in grab samples.

Significant glacial retreat has exposed considerable new ground.

Re-processing and re-interpretation of Skytem geophysical data in progress.

Figure - New compilation of historical rock sampling on the property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/181238_origenfigure09202023.jpg

Photograph from August 2023 of the central glacier on the Wishbone property. Lines show how glacial Ice has receded 1.2 km up the valley from 1990 levels.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/181238_origenphotograph09202023.jpg

Earlier this month, Origen's Dr. Thomas Hawkins and John Harrop visited the Wishbone project located adjacent to Galore Creek's porphyry within the Golden Triangle. They were able to witness firsthand the rapid retreat of the central glacier and exposure of significant new ground. In the centre of the property gold and silver rich float samples appear to be coming from a series of rapidly retreating glaciers. A compilation of historical rock samples underscores the prospectivity of the Wishbone property: results of up to 6708g/t silver and 175.7g/t gold in samples of float have been assayed at several targets over 9km.

The Origen team is currently working on reprocessing and reinterpreting historical Skytem geophysics data on this strategically-located project where significant gold has been found in grab samples covering several zones along an 9-kilometre trend across the property. A total of 401.1km lineal kilometres were flown for the Skytem Survey in August 2021, at a line spacing of 100 metres. As part of the survey both electromagnetic and magnetic data were collected.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the 33,000 ha Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM and the 3,971 ha Wishbone projects in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, along with a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia.

John Harrop, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of Origen,

Thomas Hawkins

Managing Director

For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, Chief Executive Officer, at 604-681-0221.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

