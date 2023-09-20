The Montreal-based CDMO C3i Center Incis paving the way in the cell and gene therapy industry in North American and Canada as one of a few contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to be producing in North America and for Europe. "We are proud of our team has worked very hard to be able to manufacture for EU clinical sites from our Montreal facility here in Canada. We already manufacture cell therapies destined for clinical sites in the United States and Canada and are pleased to be able to expand our capabilities to include Europe," commented Louisa Petropoulos, CEO of C3i Center Inc. "We are looking forward to continue to work in partnership with our clients, ensuring that we help them through the product development chain, clinical testing milestones and supporting them all the way to commercialization." The current manufacturing for Europe is for a phase II clinical trial.

C3i Center Inc Capabilities

C3i Center Inc. (C3i) is a leading one-stop shop CDMO offering full in-house services in the development and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, including CRO, regulatory, Qc testing, biomarker development and immune monitoring services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry for Canada, US and Europe. C3i offers a flexible development model working closely with our clients to ensure we meet their needs. C3i manufactures from process development all the way to phase 3 with the expected goal of commercial manufacturing launch end of 2024. C3i has experience in autologous and allogeneic therapies using viral and non-viral methods as well as editing using CRISPR-based technologies. Founded in 2016, it is based in Montréal, Québec and subsidiary, C3i Laboratories Inc. is based in Laval, Québec. http://centrec3i.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920907320/en/

Contacts:

C3i Center Inc

5151 boulevard de l'Assomption

Montreal, Quebec

H1T 4A9

Email: Info@centreC3i.com

Tel: 514-794-0607