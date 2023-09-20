OIF's demo at ECOC 2023 will feature a record 39 companies demonstrating innovation and collaboration across four sectors: 400ZR+ optics, Co-Packaging Solutions, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations. ECOC, taking place Oct. 2-4 in Glasgow, Scotland, provides an ideal platform for OIF and its member companies to showcase their multi-vendor interoperability achievements.

"This year's massive demo is a testament to the collective progress made by the industry, and we are proud to have nearly 40 companies participating in our multi-vendor interoperability demonstrations," said Mike Klempa, Alphawave Semi and Chair of the OIF Physical Link Layer Interoperability Working Group. "With a focus on some of the most critical technologies driving industry progress, we will illustrate the exceptional strides OIF members have taken in fostering compatibility and facilitating innovation."

The live and static interoperability demos being held at OIF's booth, #304, will include:

400ZR+ Optics Demo: Exhibiting cutting-edge optical networking technologies that enable high-speed data transmission over extended distances, opening new horizons for data centers and telecommunication networks.

OIF's 400ZR project has played a pivotal role in facilitating the reduction of power and complexity for high-bandwidth data center interconnects and promoting interoperability among optical module manufacturers. We've expanded this year's public demonstration to showcase progress to include the OpenZR+ and OpenROADM applications over a multi-span ROADM network.

The ECOC demo will consist of a full implementation of 400GE across numerous DWDM networks using multiple vendors-module, router, open-line system and test equipment- all collaboratively demonstrating the successful realization of interoperability objectives for these projects.

Co-Packaging Solutions Demo: Showcasing innovative approaches to integrating multiple chips within a single package, revolutionizing performance and power efficiency in electronic devices.

OIF remains at the forefront of the industry's initiatives to facilitate co-packaging solutions using interoperable electrical and optical interfaces, featuring efficiency in terms of power consumption and high-bandwidth edge densities. This year's interoperability showcase will highlight the key multi-vendor elements essential for enabling co-packaging architectures.

Live demonstrations will encompass the use of the External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggables (ELSFP) to power an optical link, all while being managed by the Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS). Additionally, various multi-vendor optical connectivity solutions will be on display.

Common Electrical I/O (CEI) Channels: Highlighting advancements in high-speed electrical interfaces, enhancing data-transfer rates and efficiency across various applications.

OIF is the industry leader in 224G hardware interconnection application spaces and definitions, achieving an industry-first milestone of multi-vendor interoperability at 224G. OIF is also moving quickly to address and define a low-power, low-latency 112G CEI specification for linear direct-drive optics. This initiative has resulted in a significant milestone: the first multi-vendor interoperability showcase of an ecosystem dedicated to advancing these efforts. Live, in the booth, system, linear pluggable optics and test and measurement equipment vendors will collaboratively demonstrate the advantages of this cutting-edge technology.

Participating members have come together to underscore OIF's pivotal role in serving the developing supplier ecosystem. The CEI-224G and 112G demonstrations will showcase multi-party silicon supplier interoperability across a diverse array of Long Reach (LR), Medium Reach (MR) and VSR (Very Short Reach) links that address many widely used applications.

Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) Implementations: Demonstrating management interfaces across diverse networking equipment, promoting streamlined control and management.

CMIS has established itself as the management interface of choice for next-generation pluggable modules, capable of managing both simple and advanced modules. CMIS provides a well-defined mechanism to initialize and manage optical and copper modules in a standard way, while still providing the capability to provide custom functionality. This commonality makes integrating different host platforms easier for both the host and module vendors.

The live CMIS demos at ECOC will show a variety of CMIS-managed modules in routers, switches and test gear from different vendors and showcase how CMIS is used to manage modules in real-world applications.

OIF member companies participating in the demo are Adtran; Alphawave Semi; Amphenol; Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Casela Technologies; Ciena; Cisco Systems; Coherent; Credo Technology Group; Eoptolink; EXFO; Fujitsu Optical Components; Hisense Broadband; Infinera; Juniper Networks; Keysight Technologies; Linktel Technologies; Lumentum; MACOM Technology Solutions; Molex; MultiLane, Inc.; NEC Corporation; Nokia; O-Net Technologies; Precision Optical Technologies; Quantifi Photonics; Samtec; Semtech; Senko Advanced Components; Sicoya; Source Photonics; Sumitomo Electric Industries; Synopsys; Telefonica S.A.; VIAVI Solutions and Wilder Technologies. The interoperability demo is supported by participating companies Telefonica and LightRiver. Telefonica is the hosting consulting network operator, and LightRiver is a host for technology-specific pre-demonstration integration testing.

"Attendees at ECOC can also look forward to celebrating OIF's 25-year journey in fostering industry-wide collaboration and interoperability," added Klempa.

To commemorate its 25 years of groundbreaking interoperability work, OIF will host a celebration at its booth from 4 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, Oct 3.

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry's interoperability work gets done. Celebrating 25 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 140+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry's ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn, on Threads and at http://www.oiforum.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230920472508/en/

Contacts:

Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson Associates for OIF

leah@wilkinson.associates

703-907-0010