DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2023 / 13:54 GMT/BST =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/09/2023) of GBP125.95m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/09/2023) of GBP125.95m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/09/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,204.98p 5,712,137 Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,173.93p Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,865.00p Discount to NAV (15.42)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 19/09/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 10.35 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 10.06 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 9.43 4 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 7.34 5 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 6.78 6 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p 5.94 7 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.75 8 Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary 5.42 9 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.12 10 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 4.64 26.9231p 11 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.59 12 OSB Group Plc GBp1 3.63 13 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.45 14 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary 2.96 25p 15 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.95 16 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.74 17 Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p 2.73 18 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 2.63 19 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 1.97 20 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.50 21 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 272821 EQS News ID: 1730697 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730697&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 08:54 ET (12:54 GMT)