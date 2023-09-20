Enapter has unveiled its new AEM Flex 120 electrolyzer, which is designed to expedite the deployment of hydrogen projects in the industrial and refueling sectors, with a daily production capacity of approximately 53 kg.From pv magazine Germany German hydrogen specialist Enapter has developed a new electrolyzer for industrial applications. The AEM Flex 120 system has up to 50 AEM stack modules and is designed to ensure flexible operation and high responsiveness to fluctuating loads from renewable energy, the manufacturer said. It added that it is specifically aimed at green hydrogen production ...

