A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z's Cust2Mate and IR2S Finalize Agreement to Supply 30,000 Smart Carts to Major Retailers Across France

AI and Computer Vision-Equipped Shopping Carts Revolutionize the Retail Experience

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ)($AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, announced today a definitive agreement with IR2S, a distinguished integrator of advanced retail technologies in France. This landmark agreement intends to deploy 30,000 smart carts between 2023 and 2026 across renowned retail chains in France.

IR2S will manage the integration, installation, support, and maintenance of Cust2Mate's smart carts at leading prestigious retail chains in France which it already provides integration and other services to, including Monoprix, and the Casino Group, with thousands of stores across the country.

First delivery of Cust2Mate's smart carts is expected to be within 45 days to Monoprix's Monop Malakoff store near the Champs-Elysées in Paris.

Cust2Mate's innovative smart shopping carts are equipped with advanced features to enhance convenience and security, including AI technology and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) capabilities. They are poised to redefine the shopping experience and results by boosting customer satisfaction, increasing basket size, reducing shrinkage, monetizing retail media and streamlining shopper checkout.

"The Cust2Mate team is eager to join forces with IR2S and these prestigious retailers and introduce our state-of-the-art smart cart solution to the French market," said Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate. "By combining Cust2Mate's technology with IR2S's integration capabilities and reach in the market, we are poised to elevate the shopping journey for customers through convenience and personalization while driving operational excellence and revenue increase for retailers across France."

"Cust2Mate's innovative technology offers a breakthrough in shopping convenience while boosting loyalty and business results," said Marc Dahan, CEO of IR2S. "We are pleased to help Cust2Mate roll their smart carts out across France, starting with Monop, near Champs-Elysées, the paradigm of fine, enjoyable shopping."

This definitive agreement marks another significant milestone in Cust2Mate's journey, transitioning from the R&D stage to a phase of global growth and scalability, which has transformed the company into a global software platform and digital services provider. The smart carts have proven their efficacy, impact, security and reliability through successful deployments with leading retailers around the world.

###

About IR2S

IR2S was incorporated by Mr. Marc Dahan in 2013. With a team of Expert Engineers in the retail field, IR2S offers system integration, computer maintenance, application hosting, new technology solutions and custom solutions to its customers which include major national groups such as Monoprix, Franprix, G20, Casino, Auchan, Intermarché, among many others.

About A2Z Cust2Mate

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product, Cust2Mate, is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf space and overhead, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

For more information on A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) (TSXV: AZ) ($AZ), please visit www.a2zas.com.

For more information on Cust2Mate and its innovative solutions, please visit: www.cust2mate.com

For more information on IR2S and its integration solutions, please visit: https://ir2s.fr

For more information on retailers:

MONOPRIX: https://www.monoprix.fr

CASINO GROUP: https://www.groupe-casino.fr/en/

InterMarche: https://www.intermarche.com/

AUCHAN: https://www.auchan-retail.com/en/

Franprix: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franprix

G20: https://www.supermarchesg20.com/

Contact Information, Investor Relations:

Hanover International Inc.

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

+1 (760) 564 7400

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts and the risks relating to our business -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere.

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785882/a2zs-cust2mate-and-ir2s-finalize-agreement-to-supply-30000-smart-carts-to-major-retailers-across-france