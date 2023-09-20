Anzeige
Dow Jones News
20.09.2023 | 15:58
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Algorand Foundation Announces Build-A-Bull Hackathon in collaboration with AWS

DJ Algorand Foundation Announces Build-A-Bull Hackathon in collaboration with AWS 

Algorand Foundation 
Algorand Foundation Announces Build-A-Bull Hackathon in collaboration with AWS 
20-Sep-2023 / 15:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY ALGORAND FOUNDATION 
Singapore, Singapore | September 20, 2023 08:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Registration is now open for global hackathon with USD200,000 in prizes across five tracks 
The Algorand Foundation, the organization focused on growing the ecosystem for the world's most advanced, secure and 
reliable layer-1 blockchain, announces the opening of registration for Build-A-Bull, a global virtual hackathon with 
USD200,000 (USD) in prizes. The hackathon, powered by Algorand Ventures and in collaboration with AWS, will run from 
October 18 through November 15, 2023. Registration is free and open to anyone. 
Build-A-Bull is a hackathon to create consumer-friendly applications using the power and scalability of the Algorand 
blockchain. Spanning four weeks, the hackathon offers an opportunity for committed developers and entrepreneurs to 
conceive a business concept, accelerate it though the development phase, and to ultimately present a final product to a 
panel of expert judges. Throughout the process, participants will receive matchmaking, tooling, support, and mentorship 
to help bring their ideas to life. 
"With Build-A-Bull, we expect to attract a new wave of promising builders to come into the Algorand ecosystem," says 
Ryan Terribilini, EVP of Algorand Ventures. "We are looking for high-potential, investible startups and founders to 
bring innovative projects to the Algorand blockchain, and we are confident that the resources and exposure of 
participating in Build-A-Bull will catalyze this next generation of Algorand builders." 
he hackathon includes five tracks: 
   -- Defi, presented by Circle 
   -- Gaming, presented by Unity 
   -- Consumer, presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) 
   -- Interoperability, presented by Wormhole 
   -- Impact, presented by Algorand Foundation 
The winner of each track will receive USD25,000 and will be invited to pitch to investors on a 'demo day,' with a public 
on-chain vote determining an additional USD10,000 Grand Prize, as well as USD25,000 in AWS credits. The second and 
third-place winner of each track will receive USD10,000 and USD5,000 respectively. A bonus University Prize of USD5,000 will 
be awarded by the judges. 
The judging panel is comprised of industry leaders and investors including QCP Capital, DWF Ventures, and Blockchain 
Capital. 
Projects will be evaluated by the following criteria: the skillset and strength of the team, the design and interface 
of the project, the quality of the pitch, and the viability of market adoption. 
For more information, and to register, please visit: algorand.foundation/build-a-bull-hackathon. 
About Algorand Foundation 
The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to helping fulfill the global promise of the Algorand blockchain by taking 
responsibility for its sound monetary supply economics, decentralized governance, and healthy and prosperous 
open-source ecosystem. Designed by MIT professor and Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand 
achieves transaction throughputs at the speed of traditional finance, but with immediate finality, near zero 
transaction costs, and on a 24/7 basis. For more information, please visit https://algorand.foundation. 
 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
Algorand Foundation 
 
Eric D 
 
eric.d@algorand.foundation 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.algorand.foundation/ 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1730717 20-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6e8cac54e95313c7a6b10c29226592af

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730717&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2023 09:25 ET (13:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
