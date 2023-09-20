Lightyear Announces Winners of Inaugural Luminaries of Telecom Awards 2023

At a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 19, 2023, National IT Professionals Day, Lightyear honored the best and brightest IT professionals who leveraged Lightyear to drive the most savings, expansion, or automation for their respective enterprises.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Lightyear is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural Luminaries of Telecom Awards. At a virtual awards ceremony on Sept. 19, 2023, National IT Professionals Day, Lightyear honored the best and brightest IT professionals who leveraged Lightyear to drive the most savings, expansion, or automation for their respective enterprises.





Lightyear Logo

Lightyear's logo





The award winners were selected by a panel of expert judges: Bryan Wise, CIO at 6sense; Tom Daly, CEO at Big Network; and Kade Ross, CIO at Bandwidth. Lightyear's ceremony highlighted winners of three different awards: Savings Superhero, Expansion Extraordinaire, and Automation Powerhouse. See below for each award's winners, and an explanation of each award's selection criterion.

Savings Superhero

Recognizing IT leaders that have done the most to reduce their telecom budgets via data-driven cost optimization.

Ryan Gibson, IT Project Manager at BH Management

Ryan leveraged Lightyear's software and data to drive material savings on telecom for BH Management's property portfolio and augment voice services to improve BH's operations.

Elaine Lenz, Sr. Network & Telecom Services Manager at Motorola Solutions

Elaine introduced a new procurement and service management model internally via Lightyear that has led to material savings and improved network operations for Motorola Solutions.

Expansion Extraordinaire

Recognizing IT leaders who have managed through significant company growth with best-in-class processes around procurement and vendor management.

Nicholas Jaquay, IT Operations Director, and Chris Fenner, Sr. IT Project Manager at Alo Yoga



Nicholas and Chris leveraged Lightyear to manage material Alo Yoga store expansion on tight timelines while also optimizing bill payment and network inventory management operations.



Taylor Jones, CTO at Elauwit Connection



Taylor leveraged Lightyear to manage through significant customer expansion for Elauwit while maintaining high network performance requirements.



Automation Powerhouse



Recognizing IT leaders who have embraced Lightyear's software to the greatest extent, driving value for their telecom function via automated, data-driven procurement and inventory management.

Diego Salas, CTO, and Rich Rolita, Network Deployment Manager at BAI Connect

Diego and Rich leveraged Lightyear to automate quoting, install management, inventory, and bill payments through a period of material network expansion for BAI Connect.

TJ Taurisano, Manager of Store Experience Operations at Pandora Jewelry

TJ improved Pandora's store connectivity procurement operations materially by automating service configuration, procurement, installs, and more with Lightyear.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists, and many thanks to everyone who participated in this industry-shaping event! Lightyear would also like to express sincere appreciation and gratitude to our judging panel who helped make the awards such a success.

We can't wait until next year's awards!

About Lightyear

Lightyear is the only platform that automates the procurement and management of your enterprise telecom services while leveraging proprietary data to enable better, faster strategic decision-making. Combining workflow automation with the curation of the optimal internet, WAN, voice, and colocation solutions specific to your business needs, organizations can spend exponentially less time on telecom procurement and vendor management while reducing telecom service costs significantly. Lightyear digitally consolidates all your carrier agreements, providing a holistic dashboard view into your telecom "system of record," while automating ticketing, renewals, and inventory management. And with more than 1,200 carrier integrations worldwide and the most powerful dataset in business telecom, Lightyear combines network and pricing intelligence to help you continuously optimize vendor and solution selection.

For more information about the awards program or events, please contact Victoria Tse at victoria@lightyear.ai. To learn more about Lightyear, please visit https://lightyear.ai.

Contact Information:

Victoria Tse

Senior Director, Events and Field Marketing

victoria@lightyear.ai

415-271-3381

SOURCE: Lightyear

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783828/lightyear-announces-winners-of-inaugural-luminaries-of-telecom-awards-2023