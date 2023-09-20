Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2023 | 16:02
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TerraVent Environmental Inc.: TerraVent and Texas Tech University Target In-Situ Production of Clean Hydrogen as Low as $0.86 per Kilogram

TerraVent Environmental Partners with Texas Tech University to Accelerate Development of Sub-Dollar per Kilogram Hydrogen Production

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / TerraVent Environmental, a clean energy company based in Florida, working in collaboration with The Hope Group at Texas Tech University, provided Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) with the necessary data to perform a Techno-Economic Analysis (TEA) and Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) on Hydrogen production using TerraVent's proprietary Electromagnetic (EM) Heating technology. The TEA and LCA performed by ANL evaluates a new method of production of Hydrogen from natural gas reservoirs (the Hope Process), producing high purity Hydrogen and leaving the Carbon sequestered underground. TerraVent's Heatwave® EM Heating process, coupled with the Hope Process at Texas Tech and downholeHydrogen permeable membranes, will produce low-cost, carbon-zero Hydrogen, replacing existing processes with more Greenhouse Gas footprint. The research is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy under the Hydrogen Shot Incubator Prize Program and The CH Foundation.

According to the Department of Energy's (DOE) Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office, the DOE is "focused on developing technologies that can produce hydrogen at $2/kg by 2026 and $1/kg by 2031 via net-zero-carbon pathways, in support of the Hydrogen Energy Earthshot goal of reducing the cost of clean hydrogen by 80% to $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade ("1 1 1")."

Argonne National Lab's Techno-Economic Analysis concluded that the TerraVent and Texas Tech Hydrogen production method would cost between $0.86 - $1.47 per Kg Hydrogen.

"The cost of Hydrogen production is an impediment to growth and adoption of Hydrogen as a clean fuel," said Allan Adzima, Chief Operating Officer of TerraVent. "Over the next decade, Hydrogen production must significantly scale up and become cost effective to enable pathways to Net Zero. Through our collaboration with Texas Tech University, we will accelerate the development and deployment of clean energy technologies that reduce CO2 emissions, while lowering production costs to the Department of Energy's targeted range, supporting a sustainable Hydrogen economy."

TerraVent's emerging clean technologies in Hydrogen, Essential Minerals, and Industrial Heating are poised to bring disruptive change to historically carbon-intensive industries, while also increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

The Hope Group, established by Dr. Qingwang Yuan at Texas Tech, has been focused on Hydrogen Production from the Earth's subsurface, and aims to accelerate and secure energy transition by unlocking the potential of the Earth's subsurface for low-cost, carbon-zero, carbon-free, and carbon-negative Hydrogen production.

The entire Techno-Economic Analysis can be found on TerraVent's website:
https://www.terra-vent.com/learn

Contact Information

Dylan Carbone
Director of Business Development
dylancarbone@terra-vent.com
+1 239-677-9412

SOURCE: TerraVent Environmental Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785587/terravent-and-texas-tech-university-target-in-situ-production-of-clean-hydrogen-as-low-as-086-per-kilogram

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.