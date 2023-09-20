Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2023 | 16:02
Wholesale Accessory Market Announces the Return of Wholesale Throw Blankets

Wholesale Retailer Brings Best-Selling Throw Blankets Back for Another Season

HUEYTOWN, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Wholesale Accessory Market, a trailblazing wholesale marketplace renowned for trendsetting accessories and merchandise, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its exclusive Cozy Cuddles soft blankets collection. These wholesale throw blankets have been crafted to provide a blend of unmatched comfort and contemporary style.

"Our resellers have made it clear that they are very excited that we've brought back 2022's best seller," said Steven Roper, President of Wholesale Accessory Market. "Our exclusive Cozy Cuddles soft blankets were #1 on our top sellers list for last year's holiday season. We've brought them back with new updated looks including Checkerboard, Aztec, Western Leopard, and Cow prints. These aren't just decorative blankets. They have superior quality and a luxurious feel to them. There's no doubt that these will be at the top of the Best Sellers list again this year."

The wholesale blankets offer a luxurious and cozy experience. To add a special touch, Wholesale Accessory Market offers customization options in the form of monogrammed initials. The beautiful designs and cozy feel make these blankets a perfect choice for adding both comfort and elegance to any space.

Wholesale Accessory Market remains committed to supporting small boutique shops by offering the most desirable product offerings for their customers. The relaunch of the Cozy Cuddles collection is a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality products that resonate with both retailers and their customers. The bulk blankets are one of many well-loved collections that allow retailers to effortlessly curate a range of offerings that align with their unique clientele's tastes and preferences.

Contact Information

Customer Service
Customer Service Care Department
customerservice@ewam.com
(877) 524-0433

SOURCE: Wholesale Accessory Market

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785608/wholesale-accessory-market-announces-the-return-of-wholesale-throw-blankets

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
