PGA of America Partners with Omaha Productions to Launch "We Love this Game" Marketing Campaign

Campaign and updated PGA of America logo will debut during 2023 Ryder Cup

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / The PGA of America has partnered with Omaha Productions to launch the "We Love this Game" marketing campaign, which will debut September 25 during weeklong coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup on NBC and Peacock, USA Network, Golf Channel and across digital and social media. The campaign aims to elevate and reinforce the role of PGA of America Golf Professionals as boldly influencing the present and future of the sport and industry by delivering more enjoyable experiences to golfers everywhere, no matter where they may be on their golf journeys.

In conjunction with the marketing campaign, the PGA of America has introduced an updated, modernized logo to help better distinguish the Association's brand in the vast golf industry. The logo, designed for digital and social media, broadcast and print usage, showcases a more open, simplified look that builds off the Association's heritage while bringing more attention to the "PGA of America." The goal is to help differentiate PGA of America Golf Professionals, partners and programs that currently drive demand for the game at more than 10,000 facilities in America and for the nearly 41 million individuals who play this game we all love.

"The PGA of America consists of more than 29,000 men and women golf professionals who are motivated by their love for the game of golf, which is the underlying concept behind the 'We Love this Game' campaign," said PGA of America President John Lindert, PGA Director of Golf at The Country Club of Lansing in Lansing, Michigan. "Since 1916, PGA of America Golf Professionals have been the connection point of the everyday golfer's journey. While we enjoy a compelling heritage in major championships like the Ryder Cup, our real value and mission focuses on our role in influencing the future of our game, ensuring people everywhere can love the game in their own way, for a lifetime. Partnering with Omaha Productions will only amplify what our PGA of America Golf Professionals do for the game on a daily basis."

Phase One of the marketing campaign will consist of commercials and digital and social content produced by Omaha Productions, the media company launched by Peyton Manning. Appearances will be made by PGA of America Golf Professionals Michael Block, the PGA of America Head Golf Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif., whose incredible performance at the 2023 PGA Championship captivated the world; Joanna Coe, the PGA of America Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.; Dr. Alison Curdt, the PGA of America Director of Instruction at Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, Calif.; and Rich Jones, the PGA of America District Manager at Golf Galaxy in Bay Shore, N.Y. and the Founder of the Jones Golf Academy.

"My early lessons with a PGA of America Golf Professional started my lifelong love of golf," said two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. "Playing golf with my dad, brothers and friends is one of my favorite things to do and it all started with those core lessons many years ago."

The campaign will shine a light on how the more than 29,000 men and women of the PGA of America are the game's most highly skilled coaches, operators of the most acclaimed facilities and golf businesses on the planet, and golf experts who love the game and are passionate about being the access point to the sport for millions of golfers of every generation and background.

"As we embraced the directive of the PGA of America Board of Directors to find a way to celebrate and differentiate the more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals' critical role in the golf ecosystem, we couldn't have found a more innovative and creative partner than Omaha Productions to deliver on that opportunity," said Jeff Price, Chief Commercial Officer, PGA of America. "The Omaha team completely embraced the challenge to both differentiate PGA of America Golf Professionals and inspire passion among the 41 million golfers embracing our sport today. We truly believe they are the right partner to help us tell an emotional and differentiated story."

Digital and social media content activations will debut simultaneously throughout Phase One of the plan, consisting of social media ad campaigns, celebrity influencer involvement and encouraging PGA of America Golf Professionals through their own "29K STRONG" social activation to share their love of the game through Instagram, X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook. Phase Two will include mass media buys with targeted consumer audiences. TV and social media content will showcase individuals who have caught "Swing Fever," practicing golf technique at home, in line at the coffee shop and at work - fine-tuning what their PGA of America Coach instructed in their previous sessions together.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 29,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is a media company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that unifies and uplifts people and communities.

Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy-award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli along with alternative telecasts for college football, NBA, golf, and The UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on NFL Honors and ESPN+'s Places franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. Omaha executive produced the Netflix series Quarterback and shows for ABC, A+E Networks, and NBCUniversal. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN. More info here: www.omahaproductions.com

Media Contacts

Jesse Dodson, PGA of America, jdodson@pgahq.com

Omaha Productions, ??press@omahaproductions.com

SOURCE: PGA of America









View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/785877/pga-of-america-partners-with-omaha-productions-to-launch-we-love-this-game-marketing-campaign