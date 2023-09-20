The Pakistani authorities have once again tendered a bid to develop 600 MW of solar capacity in Punjab, Pakistan. The government is now telling prospective developers that they have until Oct. 30 to submit proposals.The Pakistani government's Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has re-tendered a 600 MW solar project, extending the deadline to Oct. 30. The PPIB said the successful solar projects will be built in the districts of Kot Addu and Muzaffargargh, Punjab. They will be developed on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis for a concession term of 25 years. The deadline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...