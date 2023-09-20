Interlace Health Joins MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Program to Deliver Leading eForm Solutions to Expanse Clients

The health IT vendor partnership extends Interlace Health's forms automation and electronic signature capture capabilities to MEDITECH Expanse EHR customers

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / As a member of the MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Program, Interlace Health delivers proven, successful, and interoperable forms automation, check printing, and eSignature solutions to health systems using MEDITECH Expanse.

MEDITECH Alliance

Interlace Health is a MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Partner

Interlace Health works in conjunction with MEDITECH Expanse to enable paperless consenting. Providers can easily and efficiently collect eSignatures from patients and witnesses at the bedside, during clinic visits, and at registration. MEDITECH customers have transformed their eConsent, Patient Intake, Check Printing, and Forms-on-Demand processes with Interlace Health, in the acute, ambulatory, and post-acute care settings.

"We are happy to welcome Interlace to the Alliance," said James Merlin, Chief Business Development Officer at MEDITECH. "We look forward to customers realizing the benefits of a standardized approach to delivering forms automation, check printing, and eSignature solutions through our partnership."

MEDITECH Alliance is an ecosystem of healthcare technology companies that effectively collaborate with MEDITECH and complement, enhance, or extend MEDITECH Expanse. The MEDITECH Alliance Innovator Program is an invitation-only program consisting of MEDITECH partners with validated solution integration for specific use cases within Expanse. Innovator solutions are certified with MEDITECH's technical and application teams. As a result, these solutions will be more deeply integrated in the MEDITECH EHR, with accelerated, seamless deployment based on standardized best practices and shared implementation guides.

As an Innovator, Interlace Health provides leading eForm, check printing, and eSignature solutions to MEDITECH Expanse customers.

"Our partnership and deep integration capabilities with MEDITECH have always been a key component to our success, as well as that of our shared 400+ hospital clients. As an Innovator in the MEDITECH Alliance, we look forward to helping MEDITECH Expanse organizations eliminate remaining paper processes to further drive cost and time savings, improve experiences, and ensure compliance," said Allison Reichenbach, President at Interlace Health.

Interlace Health looks forward to presenting at MEDITECH LIVE September 20-22, in Foxborough, MA. Learn more about connecting with Interlace Health at MEDITECH LIVE: https://interlacehealth.com/meditech-live-2023/

About Interlace Health

Interlace Health (the next generation of FormFast) delivers forms automation and eSignature solutions that are more scalable and cost-effective than your EHR. For more than 30 years, Interlace Health has pioneered eForms, eSignature, and workflow technology.

By enabling seamless data capture and information exchange among providers, staff, and patients, Interlace Health solves many of healthcare's central challenges through process transformation. The result for its clients is reduced costs, increased collections, uplifted patient experiences, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced support of an organization's integration strategy. Interlace Health's platform enables several solutions that are accessible by clinicians and patients inside and outside the walls of the healthcare system. These include Forms on Demand, Patient Intake, and eConsent. To learn more, visit www.interlacehealth.com.

