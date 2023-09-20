Anzeige
WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070 | Ticker-Symbol: 4PG
Tradegate
20.09.23
16:18 Uhr
77,24 Euro
+0,30
+0,39 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,8477,0016:55
76,8077,0216:54
ACCESSWIRE
20.09.2023 | 16:26
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Otis Worldwide: Otis' Women in Technology ERG Teams Up With Girls for Technology, Inc.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Last week, colleagues from Otis' Women in Technology ERG teamed up with Girls for Technology, Inc. in Hartford, CT for the Building Dreams: Girls Mastering Elevator Engineering event. The Otis team shared information about how elevators work and insights into technological marvels that shape our world through these hands-on activities, revealing the fascinating secrets behind elevator design and operations.

Thank you to all the Otis volunteers who are helping to inspire girls to become the next generation of engineers! Click here to learn more about how Otis is working to encourage early STEM learning through volunteerism as we work towards 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785897/otis-women-in-technology-erg-teams-up-with-girls-for-technology-inc

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
