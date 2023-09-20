Otis Worldwide: Otis' Women in Technology ERG Teams Up With Girls for Technology, Inc.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Last week, colleagues from Otis' Women in Technology ERG teamed up with Girls for Technology, Inc. in Hartford, CT for the Building Dreams: Girls Mastering Elevator Engineering event. The Otis team shared information about how elevators work and insights into technological marvels that shape our world through these hands-on activities, revealing the fascinating secrets behind elevator design and operations.

Thank you to all the Otis volunteers who are helping to inspire girls to become the next generation of engineers! Click here to learn more about how Otis is working to encourage early STEM learning through volunteerism as we work towards 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030.

